Splashtop Adds Drag-and-Drop File Transfer, Session Recording, and Other Features/Improvements in Remote Desktop Solutions

San Jose, Calif, January 24, 2019 – Splashtop, Inc, the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, today introduced Drag-and-Drop File Transfer and Session Recording in the latest version of the Splashtop Business apps. These features, along with other new features and performance improvements, are now available in select Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, and Splashtop SOS packages.

Drag-and-Drop File Transfer makes transferring files between local and remote computers easier than ever. While accessing a remote computer, users can simply use their mouse or trackpad to select and drag the desired file(s) from the local computer to the remote computer, and vice versa. Users can also perform Drag-and-Drop File Transfer between Windows and Mac computers, something not offered by most other remote access solutions.

Session Recording enables users to record their remote access sessions by clicking a button on the toolbar to start and stop the recording, with all recordings automatically be saved to the local computer. This gives users an easy way to record sessions for training purposes, record keeping, making videos, and more.

Other new features and improvements in Splashtop version 3.3.0.0 include:

Copy-Paste File Transfer (Windows only)

Greatly Improved File Transfer Speed

Transfer files without starting a remote access session

File Transfer UX improvements

Scheduled Reboot (Remote Support Premium)

Alerts for Windows Events (Remote Support Premium)

macOS Mojave Dark Mode Support

“With the addition of Drag-and-Drop and Copy-Paste File Transfer, plus the improvements to speed and UX, Splashtop offers the best performing file transfer functionality in the remote access industry,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Splashtop’s core business products are already priced as much as 80% less than our leading competitors. The new features and improvements added in our latest release continue our commitment to provide the best value remote access and remote support solutions to our customers.”

Splashtop Remote Support Premium, released last August to provide additional monitoring and management features along with remote support, also gets new updates in the 3.3.0.0 release with Scheduled Reboot and Alerts for Windows Events.

Available Now

New subscribers of Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, and Splashtop SOS will automatically get the new version of the Splashtop applications. Current subscribers can learn more about the release, how updates will be rolled out, and which features apply to which packages at https://www.splashtop.com/splashtop-new-features-january-2019. The new features are also available in free trials of Splashtop Business Access, Remote Support or SOS.

