CompTIA Welcomes Splashtop to Membership Roster

Splashtop joins the leading information technology industry association with an expertise in remote access and remote support technology

[San Jose, Calif. — June 15, 2019 —] Splashtop, the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, announced today it has become a Premier Member of CompTIA, the leading non-profit trade association for the global information technology (IT) industry.

“Companies such as Splashtop are the lifeblood of the tech industry, which employs an estimated 50 million people worldwide and contributes $5 trillion annually to the global economy,” said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. “With its commitment to bringing innovation to customers, career opportunities for its staff and economic and social benefits to its community, Splashtop is a strong addition to our growing membership ranks.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining CompTIA and using our combined expertise to help push the IT industry forward,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “CompTIA has done a great job at bringing the IT community together to foster growth and innovation, and Splashtop has a lot to offer in terms of knowledge and cutting-edge solutions for the industry.”

Splashtop in the IT Industry

Splashtop specializes in remote access and remote support technology, designed especially for IT users. Splashtop has several remote access solutions built to address specific IT use cases, including:

Splashtop Business Access – for business professionals and small teams who need remote access to their computers.

Splashtop Remote Support – for MSPs and IT who need unattended any time access to their managed computers to provide remote support.

Splashtop SOS – for help desks and support teams who need to provide attended, on-demand remote support to their customers’ devices (including computers, tablets, and mobile devices) the moment help is needed.

Splashtop at ChannelCon 2019

Splashtop will be exhibiting at ChannelCon 2019; CompTIA’s annual gathering of the tech industry’s top thought leaders, in Las Vegas, NV from August 5-7. Attendees can stop by booth #117 in the exhibit hall to see Splashtop remote support software solutions in action, learn how to improve service delivery, and find out how to increase MSP revenue by reselling remote access. Splashtop partners/customers can register for the event at no cost by using the Splashtop guest VIP code CC19SPLASH at https://www.comptia.org/channelcon.

CompTIA members have access to tools and resources to help them stay on the leading edge of the tech industry, including education and training on the latest innovations; comprehensive research on the industry trends, best business practices tools and other valuable business management resources. The association also provides opportunities for member interaction and networking, where companies come together with their peers to address business challenges and other issues impacting the industry. Finally, CompTIA is the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for technology professionals around the world.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org