The Top 5 Best Remote Access Programs

Remote access programs are software tools that allow you to access and control a computer or device from a different location as if you were sitting in front of it. They essentially establish a connection between two devices, allowing you to control one device from the other, regardless of where you are located.

Remote access programs are useful in many situations. They can be used by businesses to allow employees to work from home or other remote locations while still having access to their work computer and network resources. Remote access programs can also be used by IT professionals to troubleshoot and resolve computer issues from a remote location, without having to physically be present with the computer in question.

Additionally, remote access programs can be useful for personal use, such as accessing your home computer while you are away or providing remote technical support to friends and family members. They can also help you to access files or programs from your computer while traveling, without having to physically carry your computer with you.

Overall, remote access programs are convenient and flexible tools that can save time and increase productivity by allowing you to access and control a computer or device from a remote location.

Remote Access Evaluation Criteria

When choosing the best remote access program, there are several important criteria to consider, including:

Security: Security is a top priority when choosing a remote access program. Look for a program that uses encryption and other security measures to protect data and prevent unauthorized access. Ease of use: The program should be easy to set up and use, with an intuitive interface that doesn't require a lot of technical expertise. Compatibility: Ensure that the program is compatible with the devices and operating systems you will be using it with. Performance: The program should have a fast and reliable connection, with minimal lag and latency. Features: Consider the features offered by the program, such as file transfer, remote printing, and multi-monitor support, and determine which ones are important to your specific needs. Cost: Finally, consider the cost of the program and whether it fits within your budget, taking into account any ongoing fees or subscriptions.

By evaluating remote access programs based on these criteria, you can identify the best option for your specific needs and ensure that you are getting a reliable and secure solution.

Here’s a look at 5 of the most popular remote access programs, and which one is best:

Splashtop

TeamViewer

AnyDesk

LogMeIn

Chrome Remote Desktop

Splashtop

We won’t bury the lede, Splashtop is the best remote access program available today. Splashtop is a remote desktop software that allows users to remotely access and control their computer or mobile device from another device.

Security - Splashtop uses industry-standard encryption and security protocols to protect users' data during remote access. Additionally, the Splashtop has several security features, including two-factor authentication, device authentication, and session recording. Overall, Splashtop provides industry-leading security measures for its users.

Ease of use - Splashtop is easy to use and has an intuitive user interface. Users can easily set up and configure their remote access settings, and the software has several helpful features, such as file transfer and remote printing.

Compatibility - Splashtop is compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook. This makes it an excellent choice for users who need to access their computer or mobile device from different platforms.

Performance - Splashtop offers excellent performance for remote access. The software has a high frame rate and low latency, which ensures that users can access and control their computer or mobile device in real time. Additionally, Splashtop provides support for high-resolution displays, making it an excellent choice for users who require high-quality graphics and video.

Features - Splashtop offers a wide range of features, including file transfer, remote printing, chat, and session recording. Additionally, the software has several helpful tools, such as wake-on-LAN, multi-monitor support, and remote reboot. Overall, Splashtop provides an excellent feature set that meets the needs of most users.

Cost - Splashtop offers several pricing plans. The cost of the software varies depending on the plan and the number of users, but overall, Splashtop provides excellent value for its price.

Overall, Splashtop is the best remote access program based on the above criteria.

TeamViewer

Security - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop offer strong security measures for remote desktop access. TeamViewer uses end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and allows users to whitelist trusted devices. Splashtop uses 256-bit AES encryption, SSL/TLS protocols, multi-level password protection, and the same features found in TeamViewer.

Ease of Use - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop are user-friendly and easy to set up. TeamViewer has a simple interface that allows users to connect to other devices quickly. Splashtop has an intuitive interface that is easy to navigate.

Compatibility - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems.

Performance - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop offer high-speed performance and support HD and 4K resolution. However, Splashtop is known for its faster connection speed and smoother remote access experience.

Features - Both TeamViewer and Splashtop have similar features needed for remote working.

Cost - TeamViewer and Splashtop have different pricing models. But when you compare Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing, Splashtop saves users 50% or more.

AnyDesk

Security - AnyDesk and Splashtop offer strong security measures for remote access. Both have multi-level password protection and comply with various security standards.

Ease of Use - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop are user-friendly and easy to use.

Compatibility - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems.

Performance - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop offer high-speed performance and support HD and 4K resolution.

Features - Both AnyDesk and Splashtop have similar features for remote working.

Cost - Here's where the big difference is. AnyDesk is priced higher than Splashtop. Splashtop saves users 40% or more when compared to AnyDesk pricing.

Based on the above, you'll get a much better value and experience when you choose Splashtop.

LogMeIn

Security - LogMeIn and Splashtop offer strong security protection for users.

Ease of Use - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop are user-friendly and easy to set up.

Compatibility - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems.

Performance - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop offer high-speed performance and support HD and 4K resolution. However, Splashtop is known for its faster connection speed and smoother remote access experience.

Features - Both LogMeIn and Splashtop have similar features, including file transfer, remote printing, multi-monitor support, and remote reboot.

Cost - Again, LogMeIn is much more expensive than Splashtop. Users can save up to 80% or more by choosing Splashtop when compared to LogMeIn pricing.

Chrome Remote Desktop

Security - Chrome Remote Desktop requires you to be logged into your Google account on both devices to be able to establish a remote connection. This can become a big security issue if multiple people are using the program.

Ease of Use - Chrome Remote Desktop is a browser extension that allows users to connect to other devices quickly. Splashtop also has an intuitive interface that is easy to navigate.

Compatibility - Chrome Remote Desktop must be used with a Chrome browser, limiting its compatibility. Splashtop has apps for computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Performance - Splashtop is known for having faster connection speeds and giving users a smoother remote access experience.

Features - Chrome Remote Desktop is lacking in many features found in Splashtop. Basic features for remote working are missing in Chrome Remote Desktop, such as keyboard lock, blank screen, and more.

Cost - Chrome Remote Desktop is free to use but is severely limited in terms of compatibility, features, and security.

Best Remote Access Programs Summary

In conclusion, remote access programs have become essential in today's world where remote work and digital collaboration have become a norm. With the right remote access program, you can work from anywhere and access files and programs on your computer without having to be physically present.

When evaluating remote access programs, it is crucial to consider security, ease of use, compatibility, performance, features, and cost.

While there are many remote access programs available, Splashtop stands out as the best option due to its excellent security measures, ease of use, wide compatibility, high performance, extensive feature set, and affordable pricing plans.

Other popular remote access programs, such as TeamViewer, AnyDesk, LogMeIn, and Chrome Remote Desktop, also offer different features and pricing models that cater to various needs and preferences. Ultimately, the choice of remote access program depends on individual requirements and priorities.

Try Splashtop for Free

Splashtop offers free trials where you can try out the program before you subscribe. Get started now! No credit card or commitment is required.

Free Trial

Related Content