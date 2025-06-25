Recently, Splashtop was recognized as a “Strong Performer” in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software 2024 report. We believe that this recognition reflects the feedback of IT decision-makers who have experienced the value of our platform firsthand.
To help our community better understand what this means, we sat down with Bob Davis, Splashtop’s VP of Marketing. In this Q&A, Bob shares insights on the factors behind this recognition and how Splashtop continues to deliver value to midsize and large enterprises.
Q1: What does this recognition mean for Splashtop and its customers?
Bob Davis: We feel that being named a Strong Performer is meaningful to us because our customers are at the center of our universe. Having an endorsement from those customers is hugely gratifying and speaks to the trust our customers place in Splashtop. We care deeply about customer satisfaction and carefully review the insights our customers share to guide our product roadmap.
Q2: Can you share some of the key factors that you believe contributed to this recognition?
Bob Davis: Splashtop achieved an overall average rating of 4.8 of 5 stars and earned a 100% “Willingness to Recommend” rating from eligible reviews considered within the report (based on 23 reviews as of June 30th, 2024). This is the highest rating among the six vendors included in the report. We also see that there are many common themes in our customer reviews, and one in particular is our customer support. Our dedication to customer success is a core part of what makes Splashtop unique, and our customers see that.
Additional themes include our platform’s ease of use and intuitive interface, which are consistently highlighted by our customers. They appreciate how simple it is to deploy and manage Splashtop, which is crucial for organizations of all sizes. Second, our reliability and performance are standout features. Customers have noted how dependable our solution is, even in complex network environments. Finally, our focus on security and compliance has resonated strongly, especially with customers in regulated industries.
Q3: How does Splashtop differentiate itself from other vendors in the remote desktop software market?
Bob Davis: We believe that Splashtop stands out in several ways. Our solution is a cost-effective, powerful solution capable of satisfying the most demanding use cases, including emerging digital lab applications in the biotech sector, and real-time, high-speed connectivity for live news and weather broadcasts. We provide a seamless remote desktop experience without compromising on security, which is a critical concern for most of our customers.
Additionally, our customer support is frequently mentioned as one of our strongest differentiators. We go above and beyond to ensure our customers have the support they need, whether it’s during the initial deployment or in ongoing operations. This dedication to customer success is a core part of what makes Splashtop unique.
Q4: What feedback from IT decision-makers stood out the most in the Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews, and how does that influence Splashtop’s product development strategy?
Bob Davis: One of the most consistent pieces of feedback we received is about the ease of use and simplicity of our platform. IT leaders appreciate that Splashtop is straightforward to deploy and manage, which reduces the burden on their teams. This feedback directly influences our product development strategy, as we continue to prioritize user experience and simplicity in our updates and new features. Another area that stood out is our reliability - customers need a remote desktop solution they can count on, and that’s something we take very seriously.
Q5: Security and compliance are critical concerns for IT leaders. How does Splashtop address these challenges, especially for regulated industries like healthcare and finance?
Bob Davis: Security and compliance are at the forefront of our product development. We’ve implemented robust security controls, including end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and compliance with global data protection standards. This is important for all of our customers, but especially for industries like healthcare and finance. These features are non-negotiable, and we’re committed to maintaining the highest standards in these areas. Our customers can trust that Splashtop meets their security needs now and in the future, providing peace of mind as they manage sensitive data and operations remotely.
Q6: Scalability and flexibility are important for large organizations. How does Splashtop ensure its solution can grow with its customers’ needs?
Bob Davis: Scalability is a key focus for us. Splashtop is designed to grow with our customers, whether they’re a mid-sized business expanding rapidly or a large enterprise with complex needs. Our platform supports a wide range of devices and configurations, including unattended devices, allowing IT teams to manage remote access across various environments efficiently. Additionally, our flexible licensing options ensure that as our customers’ needs evolve, Splashtop can adapt to support them without causing disruptions or requiring significant changes to their infrastructure.
Q7: Customer support is often mentioned as a standout feature in the reviews. How does Splashtop maintain such high levels of customer satisfaction?
Bob Davis: We take customer support very seriously at Splashtop. Our approach is centered on being responsive, knowledgeable, and proactive. We understand that our customers rely on our solution for critical operations, so when they need help, it’s important that they receive prompt and effective assistance. We’ve built a support team that’s not only skilled but also genuinely committed to helping our customers succeed. This dedication is reflected in the high levels of satisfaction we see in the reviews, and it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.
Q8: For IT leaders focused on optimizing their budget and resources, how does Splashtop deliver cost-effective solutions without compromising on performance?
Bob Davis: One of the things that set Splashtop apart is our ability to offer a feature-rich, high-performance solution at a competitive price. We understand that IT leaders are often working within tight budgets, so we’ve structured our offerings to deliver maximum value. Our solutions are simple, straightforward, and powerful – and rather than creating a bloated product crammed with features you may not need, we work with numerous integration partners.
Q9: Can you share any upcoming features or improvements that customers can look forward to, especially those highlighted in the Gartner reviews?
Bob Davis: We’re always looking for ways to improve our platform based on customer feedback. Some of the areas we’re focusing on include enhancing our security features even further, improving scalability, and adding more integrations to support a wider range of environments. We’re also working on new tools that will make remote management even easier for IT teams. While I can’t share all the details just yet, I can say that we’re excited about what’s coming, and our customers can expect continued innovation from Splashtop.
Q10: Finally, what advice would you give to IT leaders who are considering implementing a remote desktop solution like Splashtop in their organizations?
Bob Davis: My advice would be to focus on finding a solution that meets your specific needs without overcomplicating things. Look for a platform that’s easy to deploy, secure, and scale. It’s also important to consider the level of support you’ll receive—having a responsive and knowledgeable support team can make all the difference. Splashtop is designed with these factors in mind, and we’ve seen firsthand how it can help organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall productivity. If you’re considering a remote desktop solution, I encourage you to explore Splashtop and see how it can benefit your organization.
Conclusion
