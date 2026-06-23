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Leader Expo 2026 - Sydney

May 14 — Sydney, Australia

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Meet Splashtop at Leader Expo 2026 - Sydney

Splashtop will be attending Leader Expo (Sydney) on 14 May at CommBank Stadium, one of Australia’s largest IT distributor expos. Visit our team to learn how Splashtop’s secure remote access, remote IT support, and endpoint management solutions enable partners and organizations to deliver secure, efficient, and scalable IT services. We look forward to engaging with distributors, resellers, and technology professionals to discuss solutions that support modern IT environments.