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Leader Expo 2026 - Melbourne

May 12 — Melbourne, Australia

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Meet Splashtop at Leader Expo 2026 - Melbourne

Splashtop will be attending Leader Expo (Melbourne) on 12 May at Marvel Stadium, Australia’s largest IT distributor expo. Visit our team to learn how Splashtop’s secure remote access, remote IT support, and endpoint management solutions help partners and organizations deliver efficient, secure, and scalable IT services. We look forward to connecting with distributors, resellers, and technology professionals to discuss solutions that support modern IT environments.