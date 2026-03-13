Meet Splashtop at KIMES
Splashtop will be exhibiting at KIMES 2026. Attendees can learn how we support healthcare organizations with secure remote access for clinicians and healthcare staff, remote IT support for medical systems and devices, and advanced security solutions including Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) and Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR).
Visit us at COEX, Grand Ballroom (1F), Seoul, Korea, from 19–22 March 2026 at Booth G210 to learn more about our solutions for the healthcare industry.