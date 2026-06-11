Meet Splashtop at IBEX India
Splashtop, in partnership with Accelty Techsolutions, will be exhibiting at IBEX India on 7–8 April 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Visit us at Booth A116 to learn how our secure remote access, remote support, and endpoint security solutions help financial institutions strengthen cybersecurity, streamline IT operations, and support digital transformation initiatives. We look forward to connecting with Indian and South Asian banking professionals seeking innovative technologies to deliver seamless and secure banking experiences.