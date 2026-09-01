From Manual to Agentic Packaging: Simplifying App Deployment with Microsoft Intune
Date: October 14, 2026
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Application packaging shouldn’t slow down software deployment. Yet for many Microsoft Intune teams, packaging, testing, and troubleshooting apps still requires hours of manual work. Delayed updates extend the window of exposure to critical vulnerabilities, increasing security risk.
Join Microsoft MVP Maxime Guillemin and Splashtop Head of Product Brandon Shopp, to discover how AI and agentic workflows are simplifying application packaging and helping IT teams spend less time on repetitive, manual work.
See how emerging approaches to application packaging can reduce manual effort, minimize packaging errors, and patch vulnerabilities faster.
What you’ll learn:
How AI and agentic workflows are simplifying application packaging and improving time to patch.
How a more automated approach can complement your Microsoft Intune workflows and strengthen your security posture.
Practical ways to reduce packaging effort and errors including a look at agentic packaging in action
See what the next generation of application packaging looks like—and how much time your IT team could get back.