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Ensuring Secure IT Operations with Splashtop Enterprise

Date: September 2, 2026
Time: 14:00〜14:20 JST
Duration: 20 minutes

Why not take 20 minutes to review your Splashtop management and security?

As Splashtop usage expands, the primary challenges shift from simply establishing "connections" to ensuring effective "management and control."

In this webinar, we will demonstrate how to scale your existing Splashtop environment safely and efficiently using Splashtop Enterprise. We will showcase key features—such as SSO/SAML integration, access time restrictions, granular control over functions and permissions, watermarking, logging, and session recording—using the actual management console. We will also introduce endpoint management capabilities via AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management).

This is a great opportunity to upgrade to the Enterprise edition at a discounted rate. Register now.

Learning Objectives:

  • Management and security challenges associated with expanding Splashtop usage

  • Streamlining authentication management via SSO/SAML integration

  • Ensuring secure remote access operations by controlling access timeframes

  • Controlling functions and permissions through granular settings

  • Enhancing security with watermarking, logging, and session recording

  • Endpoint, patch, and software management using AEM