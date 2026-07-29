Ensuring Secure IT Operations with Splashtop Enterprise
Date: September 2, 2026
Time: 14:00〜14:20 JST
Duration: 20 minutes
Why not take 20 minutes to review your Splashtop management and security?
As Splashtop usage expands, the primary challenges shift from simply establishing "connections" to ensuring effective "management and control."
In this webinar, we will demonstrate how to scale your existing Splashtop environment safely and efficiently using Splashtop Enterprise. We will showcase key features—such as SSO/SAML integration, access time restrictions, granular control over functions and permissions, watermarking, logging, and session recording—using the actual management console. We will also introduce endpoint management capabilities via AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management).
This is a great opportunity to upgrade to the Enterprise edition at a discounted rate. Register now.
Learning Objectives:
Management and security challenges associated with expanding Splashtop usage
Streamlining authentication management via SSO/SAML integration
Ensuring secure remote access operations by controlling access timeframes
Controlling functions and permissions through granular settings
Enhancing security with watermarking, logging, and session recording
Endpoint, patch, and software management using AEM