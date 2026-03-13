EduTech 2023
October 5, 2023 | London
Bounce Old Street - 241 Old St, London EC1V 9EY, United Kingdom
12:00pm – 3:00pm BST
EduTech is the first Splashtop event, designed specifically for IT professionals promoting security and innovation in higher education.
Splashtop will bring together a diverse and influential group of EdTech leaders, for a networking event where you can expand knowledge, and gain valuable insights from peers in the higher education community.
Join us and a panel of experts as we address key topics and modern EdTech challenges, share insights from our latest research, and discuss the hottest trends in education technology.
Plus, learn how to maximize the security posture of your institution in an interactive session with Roy Chua, acclaimed international security leader and founder of AvidThink.
Don't miss this chance to be a part of an engaging and enriching experience that will revolutionize your approach to education and security.