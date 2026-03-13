Meet Splashtop at CyberSec India Expo
Splashtop, in partnership with Accelty Techsolutions, will be exhibiting at CyberSec India Expo on 23–24 April 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Visit us at Booth C201 to learn how our secure remote access, remote IT support, and advanced endpoint security solutions help organizations strengthen cyber resilience and protect critical systems. As this year’s Expo highlights next-generation cybersecurity technologies, our team will be available to discuss practical approaches to enhancing security, improving operational efficiency, and supporting evolving digital infrastructure needs.