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A teacher sits at a table with four smiling students holding light bulbs, engaging in a science experiment with wires, a tablet, and notebooks in a bright classroom.

CITE 2025 Annual Conference

November 17 - 19 — Sacramento, CA

Learn More about Foxpass

Meet Foxpass at the Splashtop Booth at CITE 2025

Join us at the California IT in Education (CITE) Conference 2025! Foxpass, part of Splashtop’s secure access and identity portfolio, will showcase how Cloud RADIUS helps K–12 IT leaders secure Wi-Fi and network access with passwordless, certificate-based authentication and user-based authentication. Discover how Foxpass makes it simple to protect school networks, streamline student and staff access, and strengthen zero-trust security while reducing IT overhead.

Stop by the Foxpass/Splashtop booth to learn how we can help your district improve security and simplify network access management.

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