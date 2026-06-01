Meet Foxpass at the Splashtop Booth at CITE 2025
Join us at the California IT in Education (CITE) Conference 2025! Foxpass, part of Splashtop’s secure access and identity portfolio, will showcase how Cloud RADIUS helps K–12 IT leaders secure Wi-Fi and network access with passwordless, certificate-based authentication and user-based authentication. Discover how Foxpass makes it simple to protect school networks, streamline student and staff access, and strengthen zero-trust security while reducing IT overhead.
Stop by the Foxpass/Splashtop booth to learn how we can help your district improve security and simplify network access management.