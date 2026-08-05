Channel Partners Conference & Expo | MSP Summit
April 13 - 16 — Las Vegas, NV
Automate More. Manage Less. Grow Faster.
Visit Splashtop at Channel Partners Conference (Booth #1351) and MSP Summit (Booth #46) to see how Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) helps MSPs automate patching, proactively monitor and remediate issues, and consolidate remote support and endpoint management into a single, cost-effective platform - so your team can spend less time firefighting and more time growing the business.
SPECIAL OFFER with SPLASHTOP*:
FREE Expo + Keynote Pass (Does not include meals)
$269 Standard Pass (Includes meals)
$429 Premium Pass (Includes meals)
REGISTER NOW WITH CODE: SPLASH
*Offer valid for qualified channel partners only (MSPs, agents, resellers, integrators and end user consultants) until Friday, April 10, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Discount not valid for industry suppliers nor current or previous sponsors/exhibitors. Must use code to receive discount. Non-transferable. Not valid on previously paid registrations.