Architecture is not normally a job associated with remote work. However, as architecture firms have been discovering the value of working from anywhere, they’ve also found the need to support flexible work without requiring designers to copy project files to personal devices or rely on underpowered laptops.
Architecture programs like Archicad rely on powerful workstations to process their large BIM files and high-resolution displays, as well as to coordinate design documentation with teams. Using them on home devices could compromise performance and create significant delays.
However, with good remote access software, architects can access their work devices from anywhere. This enables them to use Archicad without compromising performance or quality, while still using their devices of choice.
How does that work? Let’s explore…
Why Remote Archicad Workflows Can Be Difficult
Archicad is a powerful architectural building information modeling (BIM) software that uses computer-aided design (CAD) to draft and visualize buildings in 2D and 3D. However, that means it requires equally powerful hardware.
The technological requirements will vary with project size and complexity, but it’s typically more than your average home computer can handle (much less mobile devices). Attempting to use Archicad remotely has many challenges, including:
Archicad workstations are often configured with strong CPU, RAM, GPU, and display setups that home devices can’t match.
Large BIM projects can be difficult to move, sync, or manage across unmanaged devices, requiring employees to work in the office.
2D drafting needs responsiveness and visual clarity that’s often lost with traditional VPNs or other remote access tools.
3D navigation requires stable graphics performance and a smooth frame rate.
Remote users may be working over home internet connections that may lack the speed and stability they require.
IT teams need to protect project files, client data, and office systems while still allowing users to access them.
As a result, many architecture companies simply write off remote work as inaccessible. However, it is possible to work from anywhere while still using Archicad without compromising speed or quality.
The Better Approach: Remote Into the Workstation That Already Runs Archicad
If you want to run Archicad remotely, the solution isn’t to install it on unmanaged home devices and sync files from the office. Rather, users should be able to remotely access their work devices, already installed with Archicad and configured, complete with all their project files, plugins, and licenses.
Remote access enables employees to connect to their workstations from anywhere, on any device. This means they can use their home computers to access their higher-powered work devices and specialized software without being limited by their personal device’s processing power, enabling efficient and secure remote work.
There are several benefits to remote access, including:
Designers can access the workstations assigned to them from anywhere.
Project files stay on company-managed systems, rather than being shared across endpoints.
Teams avoid duplicating BIM data on their personal devices.
IT keeps centralized control over access and permissions.
Users can work from home, client sites, or while traveling, without sacrificing quality or efficiency.
How Splashtop Helps Architecture Teams Use Archicad Remotely
If you’re an architect looking to use Archicad while working from anywhere, you need a robust remote access solution that can seamlessly connect to your workstation. That’s where Splashtop comes in.
Splashtop offers powerful, efficient remote access from any device. With it, architects can access their work devices, run Archicad, access their projects, and use all their specialized tools, no matter where they are. This includes:
1. High-Performance Remote Access for 2D and 3D Work
Splashtop delivers high-quality remote streaming for users who need to access graphics-heavy applications on office workstations. Instead of relying on the local device's processing power, users connect to a workstation already configured for Archicad.
Splashtop helps create a responsive remote experience for 2D drafting, model review, and 3D navigation.
2. Secure Access From Personal or Unmanaged Devices
Working from home has been shown to improve productivity and provide employees with more flexibility when they need to work on the go. However, many firms must balance that by allowing employees to work from home while denying unmanaged devices direct access to their network.
With Splashtop, employees can remotely access their office workstations while keeping project data on company-controlled machines. Splashtop doesn’t access, store, or transmit data, so everything remains in one place.
Additionally, Splashtop maintains data security with multiple cybersecurity features, including end-to-end encryption, access permissions, Multi-Factor Authentication, and more. This keeps accounts secure and protects remote sessions from prying eyes, so employees can work securely no matter where they go.
3. Centralized Management for Architecture Firms
While Splashtop empowers users to work from anywhere, it also provides IT teams with centralized control and management. IT administrators can use Splashtop to assign users to their workstations and manage access from a single place, helping improve control and security while maintaining visibility into who can access what.
Splashtop also provides remote support, so IT agents can connect to end-user devices for troubleshooting and maintenance without relying on ad hoc remote access setups. This makes it easy for agents to assist employees from anywhere, on any device, with hands-on troubleshooting at a moment’s notice.
Plus, Splashtop is easy to scale, so it can grow with a business. As hybrid work grows, the firm’s remote access can match it, ensuring employees can work from anywhere as needed.
4. Support for Architecture and Design Workflows
Splashtop is built to support high-definition, high-quality remote access, so architecture and design workflows can continue smoothly from anywhere.
For instance, Splashtop includes multi-monitor support for employees who need to work across several screens. It also offers capabilities such as 4K streaming, high frame rates, 4:4:4 color, USB device redirection, and Wacom Bridge to support more demanding design workflows.
Wacom Bridge helps users work with supported Wacom pen tablets during remote sessions, making it easier to maintain familiar input workflows when away from the office.
Other features include file transfer, remote printing, session recording, and USB device redirection, all of which make it easy for employees to seamlessly work on any device, anywhere.
Common Use Cases for Using Archicad with Splashtop
So, how can architectural organizations use Splashtop to work on Archicad from anywhere? There’s no shortage of situations where remote access can help architects work efficiently while working from home or on the go, including:
Hybrid architecture teams can access their office workstations from home as easily as they do in the office.
Architects can review and update BIM models while traveling, without needing a specialized workstation.
Designers using dedicated workstations can work from their home computers without moving project files between devices.
Architecture firms can support individual access to assigned machines while enabling remote work.
IT teams can enable secure remote work while limiting exposure from unmanaged devices.
Distributed teams can collaborate on design updates without requiring every user to run Archicad locally.
What Architecture Teams Should Consider Before Setting Up Remote Archicad Access
Of course, setting up remote Archicad access does take a little work and consideration. When deploying remote access, it’s important to keep a few key steps in mind:
Confirm each user has access to the right workstation; this will ensure they can access the tools they need when using remote access.
Make sure the host workstation meets Archicad workload requirements.
Validate internet performance for remote sessions to ensure smooth connectivity and minimal lag.
Configure user permissions and authentication to protect accounts and access.
Decide how project files should be stored and accessed when working remotely.
Test 2D drafting, 3D navigation, multi-monitor workflows, and peripherals to ensure everything works as intended.
Document support procedures for remote users so they know where to go when they need remote support.
Why Splashtop Is a Strong Fit for Architecture Teams Using Archicad
When you look at remote access solutions, there may be several options, but not all can provide the high speed and definition you need to use Archicad remotely. Splashtop, however, provides a secure, high-performance remote connection, empowering employees on the go to seamlessly connect to their workstations.
All the while, Splashtop’s advanced security features keep accounts and data secure, giving IT teams centralized control over access and permissions. This strikes that key balance of security and accessibility that remote work needs, at a price that can meet any firm’s budget.
With Splashtop, you’ll get:
High-performance remote access to CAD/BIM workflows.
Secure access to dedicated office workstations, so you can access your projects and tools from anywhere.
Centralized user and device management to keep access secure and controlled.
Support for remote and hybrid design teams to help them work effectively from anywhere.
Access from a wide range of devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, to assigned office workstations.
Robust capabilities for creative and technical workflows, including multi-monitor support, USB device redirection, and Wacom Bridge.
Give Architecture Teams Flexible Access Without Moving the Workstation
Architects who rely on Archicad should have the freedom to work remotely, but they often need the power, files, and configuration of their office workstations. As such, it’s important to find a remote access solution that empowers them to seamlessly connect to their workstations and software from anywhere.
Splashtop is just that solution. With Splashtop, employees can securely access their work devices from anywhere, helping firms make workstations accessible while keeping IT teams in control. This provides the flexibility, speed, power, and security that remote and hybrid environments need to thrive.
Want to see how Splashtop can support remote access for Archicad users? Get started today with a free trial.