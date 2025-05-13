Vulnerability Assessment: Key Techniques & Tools for Security

Organizations and their networks face countless cyber threats. Is your security up to the challenge?As important as cybersecurity is, many organizations may have security vulnerabilities they’re unaware of, which hackers and other malicious actors can exploit to attack them. The best way to identify and address these weaknesses is through a vulnerability assessment.
Vulnerability assessments are key for detecting security weaknesses and mitigating cyber threats. As our world becomes increasingly connected and dependent on digital channels, the risks continue to grow, making it all the more important to identify and patch vulnerabilities.
With that in mind, let’s examine the various types of vulnerability assessments, their importance, and how you can keep your systems secure with Splashtop.
What is a Vulnerability Assessment?
A vulnerability assessment is a process that identifies and addresses security vulnerabilities in a system, network, or application. It’s a vital tool for fixing any gaps in an organization's security that attackers could exploit, making it an essential cybersecurity practice.
The vulnerability assessment process typically involves evaluating hardware and software, and areas where human error could create security risks. The end goal is to provide insight into a company’s security so that it can address and repair any vulnerabilities it finds.
Why Vulnerability Assessments Are Crucial For Cybersecurity
If your security has a weakness, you’ll want to be able to identify and address it as quickly as possible. Vulnerability assessments help you identify weaknesses so they can be fixed before attackers can exploit them.
Vulnerability assessments let organizations proactively search for security, finding and closing weaknesses well before a cyber attack. This helps them avoid risks and attackers, thus maintaining business continuity, protecting sensitive data, meeting security compliance requirements, and maintaining user trust.
The last thing anyone wants is for a security vulnerability to go unnoticed until a hacker finds and uses it.
5 Types of Vulnerability Assessments
There are several different types of vulnerability assessment, each one focused on various aspects of an organization’s network or IT infrastructure. The five core types of vulnerability assessments include:
1. Network-Based Assessments
Network-based assessments analyze an organization’s network infrastructure for vulnerabilities to address. This includes network configurations, traffic patterns, routers, switches, and firewalls, for a thorough examination of a network and its security.
2. Host-Based Assessments
Host-based assessments focus on devices and systems, such as servers, workstations, and mobile devices. This checks software, configurations, operating systems, and more for potential weaknesses.
3. Wireless Network Assessments
Wi-Fi networks and access points can also provide attackers with a point of entry, so wireless network assessments check an organization’s wireless infrastructure for vulnerabilities. This includes wireless security protocols, access controls, encryption practices, and so forth.
4. Application Assessments
Companies can use multiple applications, including software, web apps, and mobile apps. Application assessments examine these apps to identify vulnerabilities, such as insecure authentication mechanisms or SQL injections.
5. Database Assessments
Company databases typically contain sensitive and valuable information, so database assessment is important for ensuring security. These assessments examine database configurations, access controls, and data encryption to ensure data is kept secure at all times.
Vulnerability Assessment Process: Stages, Tools, and Techniques for Effective Remediation
Cyber vulnerability assessment is vital for ensuring an organization’s devices, data, and networks stay safe, but it can also be a lengthy and confusing process. If you’re unsure what a vulnerability assessment framework should look like, you can follow these steps throughout the process.
5 Stages of the Vulnerability Assessment Process
The vulnerability assessment process can be broken down into a few key steps, regardless of the type of assessment you perform. These stages include:
1. Preparation
Before anything else, the first step is to prepare. Identify what systems, devices, networks, and so on you’ll need to assess, set goals and expectations, and ensure all teams are in alignment. You’ll also want to find vulnerability assessment tools that can reliably analyze your systems and properly identify threats.
2. Scanning
This step uses automated scanning tools to search for vulnerabilities. Using a reliable vulnerability assessment tool, scan all your relevant systems, networks, and devices to find potential vulnerabilities that will be further explored and addressed in the next steps.
3. Analysis
In this stage, you’ll address, categorize, and prioritize the vulnerabilities you discovered in the scanning. This includes finding the source and root cause of any vulnerabilities so you can properly address and repair them. You’ll also want to perform a risk assessment to identify the most severe risks that must be addressed first.
4. Remediation
Now that you have the data, it’s time to act on it. Starting with the most critical vulnerabilities, determine how to address and repair each. This can include new security tools, patches, configurations, or procedures, as each vulnerability may require a unique approach.
5. Validation
Once you’ve addressed your vulnerabilities, you should validate them to ensure they’ve been properly mitigated. Run your tests again and see if the vulnerabilities remain; if so, you’ll want to return to the remediation step and try again until each one is addressed.
Key Tools and Techniques for Effective Vulnerability Assessment
When you run vulnerability assessments, there are some important tools and techniques that you’ll want to use. Each of these can work together to help uncover vulnerabilities and strengthen your security:
Automated scanning tools, including web application scanners, protocol scanners, and network scanners, automatically search for threats and vulnerabilities.
Manual testing through assessors, who can conduct tests that automated tools might not catch, and validate your findings.
Credential authentication testing to assess vulnerabilities like weak or insecure passwords (another reason why multi-factor authentication is important).
Risk assessment, where assessors determine which vulnerabilities hold the greatest risk and likelihood to be exploited for an attack, so you can prioritize which ones to address first.
Penetration testing, where white hat hackers attempt to exploit your vulnerabilities to see how well your security works.
Enhanced Vulnerability Assessments with Splashtop AEM: Real-Time Detection and Automated Remediation
When you have multiple endpoints to protect and manage, you’ll need a powerful solution to manage them securely from anywhere. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) is that solution.
Splashtop AEM makes it possible to gain oversight over all your endpoints, so you can monitor security health and maintain IT compliance across devices from a single dashboard. This makes it easy to automatically deploy security patches and updates across endpoints, protecting each one.
Additionally, Splashtop AEM provides proactive alerts and remediation so you can spot and resolve issues in real-time. With the addition of real-time threat detection, automated responses, and Splashtop Antivirus, you can ensure your endpoints stay safe and weaknesses are addressed immediately for fast and effective vulnerability management.
With Splashtop AEM, you can:
Automate routine tasks
Address vulnerabilities the moment they appear with automated patch management
Manage all your endpoints from a single dashboard
Automate updates
Customize and enforce policies across endpoints
Receive real-time alerts and automated fixes
Execute tasks across multiple endpoints at once
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started with a free trial today: