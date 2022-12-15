Skip to main content
Splashtop Supercharges Surface tablets running Microsoft WinRT

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Mobile workers are always looking for ways to gain time and increase productivity. Splashtop continues to innovate and lead by optimizing our top performing remote desktop software for the latest hardware platforms, including Surface tablets running Windows RT. Now remote workers can easily access and work within MS Office in addition to large 3-D, design, and video applications from their Surface tablets and all Windows 8 devices. This is a breakthrough that delivers new conveniences and efficiencies to millions of Surface and Win8 users who now have remote access to Windows or Mac applications, games, multimedia content, and all their files without the need to sync files or data.

Splashtop 2 for Windows RT is available now here.

