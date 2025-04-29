Server Patching: How to Keep Your Systems Secure

One unpatched server is all it takes to expose your entire network to a cyberattack. Server patching is your first line of defense — a simple yet essential process that protects your systems, improves performance, and helps your organization meet critical compliance requirements.
Without consistent patch management, servers can quickly become vulnerable to security threats, downtime, and regulatory penalties. That’s why having a clear server patching strategy, supported by the right tools, is more important than ever.
In this guide, we’ll break down what server patching is, explain the difference between patches and updates, walk you through how server patching works, and share best practices to keep your systems secure and efficient. You’ll also discover how Splashtop AEM can automate and simplify the entire patching process, saving you time and reducing risk.
What is Server Patching?
Server patching is the process of applying updates, fixes, or improvements to a server’s operating system and software to address security vulnerabilities, enhance performance, and maintain system stability. By regularly installing patches, businesses can protect their servers from cyber threats and ensure their systems run efficiently. Server patching software and server patching tools help automate and streamline this critical task, reducing the risk of human error.
What is the Difference Between a Patch and an Update?
While patches and updates are both important for maintaining healthy IT systems, they serve different purposes. A patch is typically a small, targeted fix designed to resolve a specific issue, such as a security vulnerability or a software bug. Patches are often released quickly in response to new threats.
An update, on the other hand, is usually a broader release that may include patches, but also adds new features, enhances existing functionality, or makes general improvements to the software. Understanding the difference is important because server patching tools prioritize the rapid deployment of critical patches, while broader updates may require additional planning and testing.
How Server Patching Works: From Vulnerability Detection to Patch Deployment
Server patching is a multi-step process that starts with identifying vulnerabilities and ends with the successful deployment of patches to keep systems protected. Here's a simple breakdown of how it works:
Vulnerability Detection
IT teams or server patching software continuously monitor servers for known vulnerabilities. This can include weaknesses identified by security bulletins, vendor alerts, or automated scanning tools.
Patch Availability
Once a vulnerability is detected, vendors release a patch to fix the issue. Server patching tools help identify which patches are available and necessary for your systems.
Testing in a Staging Environment
Before applying patches to live servers, it’s a best practice to test them in a controlled environment. This ensures the patch doesn’t unintentionally disrupt system operations or cause compatibility problems.
Patch Deployment
After successful testing, patches are rolled out to production servers. Server patching software allows IT teams to schedule deployments during maintenance windows to minimize disruptions.
Verification and Monitoring
Once patches are installed, systems are monitored to verify that the patches were applied correctly and that the servers are functioning as expected.
By following a structured patching process and using the right server patching tools, organizations can effectively minimize downtime and protect critical systems from emerging threats.
Improving Security and Compliance Through Effective Server Patch Management
Proper server patching is one of the most crucial steps an organization can take to enhance its IT security and remain compliant with industry regulations. By using reliable server patching software and following a consistent patch management process, businesses can enjoy several key benefits:
Enhanced security
Applying patches promptly helps close security gaps that hackers could exploit. Regular server patching reduces the risk of data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other cyber threats, making it a core part of any strong cybersecurity strategy.
Regulatory compliance
Many industries have strict regulations that require businesses to protect sensitive data. Timely patching is often part of these requirements. Organizations that stay up-to-date with patches are better positioned to meet standards such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR, avoiding potential fines and legal consequences.
Increased system stability
Patching servers doesn’t just fix vulnerabilities — it can also correct bugs that cause system crashes or performance issues. Regular server maintenance through patching ensures that servers run smoothly, helping to prevent unexpected downtime.
Improved performance
In some cases, patches are designed to enhance the overall performance of a system. Keeping servers patched and updated ensures that they operate at peak efficiency, helping businesses maximize their IT investments.
Integrating server patching tools into daily operations helps companies automate much of the patching process, making it easier to maintain a secure, compliant, and high-performing IT environment.
7 Best Practices for Effective Server Patching
Following best practices for server patching is essential to ensure systems stay protected without causing unnecessary disruptions. Here are seven key strategies to make your patch management process more efficient and reliable:
Maintain a Complete Inventory
Keep an up-to-date inventory of all servers, operating systems, and applications. Knowing exactly what needs to be patched helps prevent gaps that could be exploited.
Prioritize Patches Based on Risk
Focus first on critical patches that fix major security vulnerabilities. Server patching software often helps categorize patches by severity, making it easier to prioritize.
Automate Patch Management
Using automation through server patching tools can save time, reduce human error, and ensure that patches are deployed consistently across all servers.
Test Patches Before Deployment
Always test new patches in a staging or test environment before rolling them out to production servers. This reduces the risk of system downtime or compatibility issues.
Schedule Regular Patch Cycles
Establish a regular patching schedule to ensure timely updates without interrupting business operations. Scheduling patches during low-traffic periods can minimize impact on users.
Implement a Reliable Backup Strategy
Before applying patches, back up critical data and systems. In case something goes wrong, a backup ensures you can quickly restore operations.
Monitor and Verify Patch Installations
After deploying patches, verify that they were successfully installed and monitor systems for any unusual behavior. This final step ensures that patches are fully effective.
Automate Patch Management & Secure Endpoints with Splashtop AEM
Keeping servers patched manually takes time and can lead to errors. Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) simplifies the process with powerful automation and real-time insights, helping IT teams keep systems secure and compliant with less effort.
Key Features of Splashtop AEM
OS Patch Management
Easily manage Windows updates across your network:
Patch Critical, Important, and Optional Windows updates
Schedule patch deployment during off-hours
Control reboot behavior after installation
Third-Party Software Patch Tool
Keep your business applications updated and secure:
Install or update third-party apps based on defined policies
Customize scans, update schedules, and reboot options
Target specific endpoints with tailored patching rules
Real-Time Monitoring & Automation
Gain complete visibility and control with built-in intelligence:
View patch status across all devices in one dashboard
Get alerts for missing or failed patches
Automate routine patching tasks to reduce manual workload
Why Choose Splashtop AEM for Server Patching?
Streamlines patch management for both OS and third-party software
Strengthens endpoint security and reduces vulnerabilities
Saves time with automation and centralized control
Start your free trial of Splashtop Enterprise or Splashtop Remote Support today and discover how Splashtop AEM can help you patch smarter, not harder.