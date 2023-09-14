Splashtop’s Security Excellence: ISO 27001 Certification Achieved!

In our rapidly evolving digital landscape, the significance of robust security measures cannot be overstated. Steadfastly dedicated to prioritizing security, Splashtop continues to lead by example in the remote access industry.

We recently announced that Splashtop has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a testament to our unwavering pursuit of the highest standards of information security, data protection, and regulatory compliance. In this blog, we’ll look into what this means for our users and the broader Splashtop community.

What is ISO 27001?

ISO 27001, developed collaboratively by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), is an internationally acclaimed standard that delineates the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and consistently refining an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

At its core, this certification provides a systematic methodology for managing and protecting sensitive company data, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility.

Organizations that embark on the rigorous journey to achieve this certification are making a powerful statement. It's a declaration of their commitment to the safeguarding of sensitive information and the establishment of potent security controls.

For Splashtop, this isn't just about meeting an industry benchmark—it's about ensuring that our users can trust us implicitly, knowing their data is safe.

Splashtop's Dedication to Security

As the digital horizon expands, so too does the threat landscape. Splashtop acknowledges that achieving a secure ecosystem is a continuous journey, and we are committed to staying several steps ahead.

Our acquisition of Foxpass underscores this commitment. This strategic move wasn't just a business expansion but a calculated step to bolster our security portfolio, catering especially to the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The integration of Foxpass's Cloud RADIUS solution was pivotal in supporting single sign-on (SSO) and consistent security policies for Wi-Fi across all of Splashtop's global offices. Such measures played a key role in helping us align with ISO compliance standards.

But we didn't stop there.

In February 2023, Splashtop forged an expanded partnership with Bitdefender, a titan in the cybersecurity arena. This alliance is designed to amplify our protective measures, particularly for MSPs and IT teams, by introducing cutting-edge antivirus capabilities. By ensuring the best possible defense against cyber threats, we aim to further cement our users’ trust in us.

These strategic collaborations and their ongoing enhancements exemplify Splashtop's relentless pursuit of creating the industry's most holistic, secure remote access offerings.

Why Businesses Trust Splashtop

In an age where digital interactions are fundamental, the weight of trust between a service provider and its users is paramount. As the remote access landscape becomes more intricate, businesses worldwide are seeking reliable partners who won't compromise on security. Here's why Splashtop stands out as a trusted partner for many.

Consistent Advancements in Security Measures: Our recent ISO 27001 certification is just one chapter in our ongoing narrative of security enhancements. With every update and feature, Splashtop emphasizes fortifying the walls that protect our users. Compliance with Global Standards: Beyond ISO 27001, Splashtop is aligned with many industry and governmental standards and regulations. Our solutions are GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Furthermore, we extend support for HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and many other critical industry compliances. Such extensive adherence to global standards emphasizes our holistic data protection and security approach. Endorsements and Collaborations: Our associations with industry leaders like Foxpass and Bitdefender augment our security offerings and endorse our commitment to excellence. Tailored Solutions for Varied Needs: From SMBs to Fortune 500 enterprises, Splashtop offers solutions tailored to cater to the unique needs of businesses of all scales. This flexibility and robust security make us a preferred choice for many. Transparent and Responsive Customer Service: Trust is built on open communication and prompt service. Our dedicated customer service team ensures that concerns, queries, and feedback are addressed quickly, fostering a sense of security and belonging among our users.

Splashtop's journey is not just about offering top-tier remote access solutions; it's about building and nurturing trust. And as we continue to innovate and expand, the bedrock of that trust—security—will always remain our guiding star.

Learn More About Splashtop

Splashtop's journey to achieve the ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to security excellence.

As we reflect on our accomplishments and look ahead, our promise to our global community remains unchanged: continually elevating our standards, innovating responsibly, and fortifying the trust millions have placed in us.

Thank you for your trust and partnership with those who have journeyed with us thus far. And for those just discovering Splashtop, we welcome you to experience a world where remote access meets unparalleled security.

For a deeper dive into Splashtop's award-winning remote access and support solutions and to explore how we're shaping the future of secure digital interactions, we invite you to learn more about Splashtop’s solutions.