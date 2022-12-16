Skip to main content
Remote Access Insights

Mirroring360 allows you to wirelessly mirror your iOS screen (iPad, iPhone, iPod) to a computer without the need for cables or Apple TVs.

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Dear Splashtop Users,Now, an exciting new Splashtop product is here!  Mirroring360 allows you to wirelessly mirror your iOS screen (iPad, iPhone, iPod) to a computer without the need for cables or Apple TVs. Simply install Mirroring360 onto your computer then select it from the AirPlay menu on your iPad and start sharing! With your computer connected to a projector or interactive whiteboard now everyone can see your work and apps.  Or combine Mirroring360 with Splashtop Classroom, you can redirect the iOS screen to any device inside the meeting room or across the Internet, 1-to-many with annotations!

Start your free 7-day trial today https://www.mirroring360.com

Going to the leading education conference ISTE 2014 (International Society for Technology in Education)in Atlanta?

Come check out Mirroring360 and Splashtop Classroom at these booths:

AT&T - Booth 3348 - Attend the Splashtop session Sunday 12:30 - 1:30 to listen to Thomas Deng, Splashtop co-founder

HoverCam - Booth 1854 - see Splashtop in action with the world's first SuperSpeed USB 3.0 document camera, SOLO 8!

Thanks again for all your support,-Splashtop Team

