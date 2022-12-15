How Hybrid Work Can Reduce Stress for Employees and IT Support

The first Wednesday in November has been dubbed “National Stress Awareness Day.” It aims to identify and reduce the stress factors in your life. The day was established in 1998 by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA) to help provide information on stress, and strategies on how to address it for both companies and individuals.

It's fair to say that the past several years have been incredibly stressful for workers (humans) around the globe. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2021, workers' daily stress reached a record high, increasing from 38% in 2019 to 43% in 2020.

In an October 2021 LinkedIn poll, Splashtop asked its followers if they thought hybrid working, overall, has had a positive impact on the mental well-being of the population. A resounding 88% of respondents said yes, the benefits have been positive.

According to Alex Draaijer, General Manager for Splashtop EMEA, “National Stress Awareness Day brings an opportunity for businesses to consider how changed ways of working – remote, hybrid and office based – are impacting employee wellbeing. The widespread shift to remote working over the past 18 months has fundamentally changed the employee experience as workers were forced to adjust to being productive at home. With businesses now pivoting towards hybrid forms of working, we must consider what can be done to improve employee happiness and stress levels.”

Hybrid Work = Happier Employees and IT Support

There’s no going back. Employees want hybrid, flexible work. According to a Microsoft study, 73% of employees want flexible remote options to stay post-pandemic.

Hybrid work environments support workers by helping improve productivity, reducing commute times and improving work-life balance. The results of these benefits will ultimately see the rewards of a happier workforce into the new year and beyond.

As a matter of fact, recent Splashtop research has shown two fifths (42%) of IT leaders in the UK enjoy their job more and experience less stress with flexible technologies in place. Over a third believe these technologies increase user and colleague confidence in them as a decision maker.

Having clear frameworks and the right technology in place to allow hybrid working will contribute to staff wellbeing, reduce stress and boost confidence – all the while ensuring businesses are prepared should COVID-19 conditions take a turn for the worse. And, over time, the hybrid work environment will no longer distinguish between remote and in-office workers – it will simply just be regular work.

Benefits of Remote Access and Remote Support Solutions

Remote access software provides the ability to control any computer remotely. Users install the remote desktop software on their office computers and connect remotely at home using their laptops. Users have access to all software and files as if they are sitting in front of their computer in the office.

As a worker -- remote, hybrid or in-office – there are few things more frustrating than having technology issues. And, for IT support professionals, end users have high expectations for you and your team. You’re expected to resolve support requests quickly to prevent a buildup of open support tickets. Your users expect fast responses to their requests and expect you to provide them with top quality service that will leave them completely satisfied.

Remote access and support solutions lead to reduced stress for employees and a happier help desk.

Hybrid workforces use remote access and support solutions to:

Remotely access work PCs, MACs and connected hardware, such as extended storage, from a laptop or mobile device. Access corporate applications that can’t be installed locally such as reporting, video editing, billing and invoicing, ERP and CAD. Access confidential client or patient data. Enable IT to support computer and mobile devices remotely to troubleshoot, diagnose and fix issues. Ensure business continuity. Improve security, performance and scalability vs. VPN

Splashtop Enterprise combines the best in remote access for employees with the best in remote support.