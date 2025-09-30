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Future of desktop, gaming, and Splashtop

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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It was an honor to be interviewed by Linux.com, the premier Linux site with over 1 million monthly unique visitors: Linux Users Get Remote Desktop Boost from Splashtop.

Besides sharing my view of the future desktops as personal clouds, and the future of Linux/Android gaming, I shared our secret one-to-many Linux Desktop Streaming capability, with each stream at 10X VNC performance.... It's coming to all platforms in the near future :)

Splashtop Delivers one-to-many Linux Desktop Streaming
Splashtop Delivers one-to-many Linux Desktop Streaming
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