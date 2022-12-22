Skip to main content
Future of desktop, gaming, and Splashtop :)

By Splashtop Team
It was an honor to be interviewed by Linux.com, the premier Linux site with over 1 million monthly unique visitors.

http://www.linux.com/news/featured-blogs/185-jennifer-cloer/673307-linux...

Besides sharing my view of the future desktops as personal clouds, and the future of Linux/Android gaming, I shared our secret one-to-many Linux Desktop Streaming capability, with each stream at 10X VNC performance.... It's coming to all platforms in the near future :)

Splashtop Delivers one-to-many Linux Desktop Streaming

Splashtop Chief

