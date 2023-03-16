The Best Remote Work Software For On The Road

If you work on the go, your remote working software needs to be accessible to all your devices to keep you connected. Here are the top tools for remote workers.

More of us than ever are working on the go. We now work all or part of the time from somewhere other than our office. But without the right remote work software, work outside of the office can be frustrating and unproductive.

Fortunately, cloud-based software now makes staying connected easier than ever. New options for project management, communications, and collaboration are designed from the ground up as remote work software.

With these applications, it doesn’t matter if your entire team is in the same office or scattered around the world. Projects can be managed with flexible software from Trello, Basecamp, or Monday. For communications, video conferencing applications from Zoom, Skype, and Slack can bring teams together from anywhere. Collaboration no longer requires everyone to be wired into the same network. Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft Teams allow for file storage, sharing, and collaboration in the cloud.

But sometimes, you just need to be in the office. Actually, sometimes you just need to be in front of your office computer. Even with the shift to the cloud, there are still some programs and processes that work best when you are right in front of your work computer.

Proprietary software, network resources, and hardware intensive work can make it so you would really rather use your work computer. With Splashtop, you can.

Why Splashtop is the Best Remote Work Software

Splashtop is the best remote work software for working on the go. No matter where you are, no matter what device you have with you, as long as you have internet access, you can remotely access your office computer, take control and get work done.

Splashtop gives you remote access to any Windows, Mac, or Linux computer from another Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. Once in a remote session, you’ll feel as if you were sitting in front or your work computer, even when remotely controlling it from a tablet or mobile device.

The benefit of this is that you'll be able to access all the resources found on your work computer, even while outside the office. You can remote in to run any application, such as video editing software. You can access and edit any file saved on your work computer. You'll be able to work from the road as if you were at your desk.

Not to mention, Splashtop features a global server infrastructure that ensures lightening-fast connections, so you can get your work done with ease. And 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, and other security features ensure that your data is safe.

Try it for yourself for free. Start a free trial of Splashtop Business Access and see what 200k+ companies and over 30 million users have already discovered.

Free Trial