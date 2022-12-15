Home Farm Family Medicine Leverages Splashtop to Set Up a Frontline Healthcare Practice During COVID-19

Home Farm Family Medicine was trying to expand the staff without having to rent any additional space as well as to provide staff members the chance to work from home in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In his search for alternate solutions to LogMeIn and TeamViewer, Jake came across Splashtop which was highly rated and supported HIPAA compliance. He said, “Most importantly, your team quickly and efficiently responded to my communique with a friendly email that made me feel like you were the right choice.”

Jake further highlighted Splashtop’s unique features:

Ease of Implementation and Use: “The setup and implementation process was incredibly easy and well-outlined in your help articles. The ease of setup and use has allowed every staff member equal access to our office network and file system remotely.

Staff members are utilizing your software after hours or on weekends. We also have a workstation set up exclusively for remote access during working hours. This is used regularly, as we are in our initial location which is not as big as we need on days where we are busy. I am also able to access the server and most of our office computers remotely and correct any problems that may happen without having to drive into the office on my time off.”

Broad Device Support: Home Farm Family Medicine currently has four PCs as endpoints at the office that staff members connect to with a variety of personal devices from home. The home devices include Windows PCs, Android phones, iPhones and Mac computers. Jake said, “Splashtop works seamlessly on every device we have used it on.”

Performance: “ Splashtop has unrivaled performance. We utilize Splashtop on a regular basis without any issues. I have not received reports of connectivity, usage or any other issues from any staff members, nor have I noticed any myself.”

Security: Home Farm Family Medicine needed a remote access solution with robust security. Jake said, “Splashtop utilizes stringent security procedures that keep our remote sessions and data secure.”

Customer Service:“Splashtop’s customer service team has been absolutely divine! Their kind words and actions have cemented Splashtop as our remote access software of choice. Bravo to you all!”