Increasing the Efficiency and Quality of Care through Continuous Monitoring and Remote Access Software

Slingeland Hospital’s Sensing Clinic’s core mission is to develop a solution to continuously monitor vital signs and calculate the risk of deterioration and address them as needed. Due to COVID-19, the Sensing Clinic had to accelerate development and implement this solution.

To receive this crucial data, the Sensing Clinic relies on multiple sensors, and one of these sensors needs to be manually activated. All sensors were connected to high-risk patients and, initially, clinicians needed to walk to each of the patient’s beds to perform measurements from that one sensor.

However, due to COVID-19, this had become a challenge. “The Sensing Clinic needs to reduce physicians’ trips and still receive all the data,” explained Koen Van Dulmen, Project Manager of Slingeland Hospital’s Sensing Clinic. The clinic needed to reduce the number of physical trips to activate a sensor in the patient’s room because it was vital to get as much data as possible and ensure social distancing measures and the safety of both patients and clinicians. These trips also disrupted patients’ well-needed rest.