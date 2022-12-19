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Splashtop - The Preferred Remote Access Solution for Educational Institutions

Our remote access and support solutions aid in hybrid learning for students and faculty

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Universities, colleges and K-12 schools worldwide are using Splashtop to enable students to access Windows and Mac lab computers remotely, faculty to work from home and IT admins to remotely support any device.

Learn more about our remote learning solutions.

Demo Video: Splashtop - The Preferred Remote Access Solution for Educational Institutions
Demo Video: Splashtop - The Preferred Remote Access Solution for Educational Institutions


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