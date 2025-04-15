C.M. Computers Northwest Consolidates IT Management with Splashtop
Streamlining software patching, endpoint management, and remote support into one powerful platform
Impact
Increased efficiency
Reduced time spent on patching and troubleshooting from 20 minutes to just 3 minutes per task.
Cost savings
Eliminated the need for multiple platforms, reducing software expenses by consolidating remote access and patch management into a single, cost-effective solution.
Greater flexibility
Enabled reliable remote management without needing to be in the office, cutting down travel time and fuel costs.
The Challenge
C.M. Computers Northwest LLC, owned and operated by Cameron Montgomery, supports businesses across the Pacific Northwest with IT troubleshooting, endpoint management, and automated patch management. Initially, Cameron used Splashtop for remote access and support, and Action1 for patch management, but managing two separate platforms became increasingly cumbersome.
Previously, when searching for a remote access solution, Cameron had evaluated many tools, including TeamViewer, LogMeIn, AnyDesk, and RealVNC, before landing on Splashtop. He chose Splashtop for its ease of use, reliability, and cost-savings.
When he saw Splashtop had launched endpoint management capabilities, he tried them out. It offered everything he needed from managing software updates and inventory reporting to mass endpoint management tools like file transfer and scripting.
Although Action1 worked well for patching, he preferred to consolidate with Splashtop for its comprehensive features, usability and cost effectiveness. Cameron needed to keep not just OS and third-party software on client computers updated but also needed to deploy and maintain custom software on POS devices. He currently uses Splashtop’s toolset to efficiently do it all but is also working closely with the Splashtop’s product team to help create more automated patching for custom software applications.
Cameron concluded, “I had to manage two different agents installed on each endpoint and switch between consoles for separate tasks. Now I can use just Splashtop as my day-to-day tool for all tasks.”
From Our Happy Customer
"Splashtop is the best tool in my belt. I used it for remote control, end-user support, patching all my apps, and inventory management. You guys are the most cost-effective and simple solution with the best customer support. Hands down, I would recommend you to anyone looking for remote support and endpoint management. Fixing problems used to take me up to 20 minutes per task, and now it takes less than 5 to get it done with Splashtop"
Cameron Montgomery, Owner/Operator, C.M. Computers Northwest LLC
The Resolution
By consolidating remote access, patching, and automation into Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) capabilities, Cameron was able to simplify IT operations and enhance service delivery.
Key benefits of Splashtop for C.M. Computers Northwest:
All-in-One IT Management – Combined remote control, multi-device remote support, patch management, and file transfers in a single console.
Real-Time Patch Management – Uses Splashtop’s third-party software patch and automation to patch computers quickly, including custom internal apps.
Seamless Remote Support – Resolves customer issues efficiently, without needing to be on-site.
Inventory Reporting – Tracks software installations, preventing unauthorized applications (e.g., games) from being installed on work machines.
Personalized Support – Any issue that arose during the setup process, Cameron was able to get a quick response to get back up and running, with our 24x5 live customer support via phone, chat, and email.
Influencing the Product Roadmap - Direct engagement with the Splashtop product team helped Cameron share feedback that would further improve his and his teams’ experience with the product and help define Splashtop’s product roadmap.
About the Customer
C.M. Computers Northwest LLC provides IT services to businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest, offering troubleshooting, endpoint management, and custom software support. As a small business, efficiency and simplicity are critical to maintaining high-quality service for clients. With Splashtop, Cameron Montgomery has been able to streamline operations, cut costs, and provide faster, more effective IT support.