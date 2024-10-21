Skip to main content
4 Simple Steps to Get Started

How to Install Splashtop Business Access

Step 1: Create Your Splashtop Account

Sign up for a free trial or purchase a subscription to create your account. This takes just a couple of minutes.

If you're setting up for a team, invite members to join, and they'll receive instructions to install on their devices.

Step 2: Install the Splashtop Business App

Download and install the Splashtop Business app on the device you'll use to access remote computers. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Step 3: Install the Splashtop Streamer

Install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access remotely. Log in to your Splashtop account, select "Add Computer," and follow the instructions to install the streamer on the target device.

Step 4: Connect and Start Remoting

Log in to both the streamer and the app using the same account, and you're ready to connect! Open the Splashtop Business app, choose your remote computer, and start your session.

Need Help Getting Started?

