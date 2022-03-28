Splashtop Powers SuperOps.ai Secure Remote Access and Control for MSPs

Splashtop and SuperOps.ai today announced an integration partnership that bundles Splashtop’s secure remote access technology with SuperOps.ai’s intuitive all-in-one platform for MSPs. The platform combines Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) software into a single essential solution for today’s MSPs. With Splashtop built in, users can now control any client device they manage and provide secure, round-the-clock support, from anywhere.

SuperOps.ai uses AI and automation to simplify workflows and eliminate noise with intelligent alerting and a modern, intuitive interface to manage incidents proactively. When technicians need to troubleshoot client devices, they simply launch a Splashtop remote control session from within SuperOps.ai and diagnose issues just as they would in-person, even without the client being present.

“With the growing scope and complexity of IT projects today, and the growing threat of ransomware, we need a simple and safe remote access partner that can stand up to the challenge and empower MSPs to offer best-in-class services to their clients,” said SuperOps.ai CEO Arvind Parthiban. “Splashtop is known for its security and superior user experience, which makes them the perfect partner for us and our clients. The focus at SuperOps.ai is to offer MSPs a seamless and well-integrated experience, and I believe this integration partnership is another step towards that goal.”

SuperOps.ai users now have access to benefits including:

Unattended remote access : MSPs do not need to be present to remotely access a clients’ devices and servers. They can proactively fix issues, perform maintenance and provide remote support to clients.

Auto deployment : The Splashtop streamer is automatically installed on all client assets in the platform through the SuperOps.ai agent. This means that there is no need to spend time manually deploying to the device network.

In-session features : Users can take advantage of Splashtop features to improve the remote session experience, including file transfer, chat, clipboard sync and more. All of this helps MSPs easily and support clients’ needs efficiently and quickly.

Robust security: Every remote session is protected by TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, providing peace of mind regarding the integrity of the remote sessions.

“MSPs need the ability to instantly remote in and troubleshoot from anywhere, to resolve issues quickly and keep clients operating at all times,” Philip Sheu, Co-Founder and CTO at Splashtop. “SuperOps.ai is all about user experience and streamlining every transaction MSPs incur in a day, and we are thrilled that Splashtop can provide a piece of this solution.”

200,000 businesses and 30 million end users around the world securely use Splashtop, including large banks, media companies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and government agencies. The secure remote access and support technology is offered at no additional cost to SuperOps.ai users, who also have the option to purchase splashtop.com/sos for ad-hoc remote support to computers and mobile devices not managed under SuperOps.ai. Visit SuperOps.ai/marketplace/splashtop and Splashtop.com/integrations/superopsai to learn more.

About SuperOps.ai

SuperOps.ai is a PSA-RMM platform powered by AI and intelligent automation, built for modern MSPs. The company was founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, who have a combined experience of over 35 years in the IT industry. CEO Arvind created the leading marketing automation software—Zarget, which was acquired by Freshworks. Jayakumar, the CTO and CPO, has worked with Zoho, Optus, and Freshworks, where he was heading and building data platforms. Now, both have entered the MSP space to transform the industry, introducing the modern alternative – SuperOps.ai – pioneering a bright future in the market. SuperOps.ai is backed by marquee investors, Addition, Tanglin Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and Elevation Capital.

About Splashtop

Splashtop.