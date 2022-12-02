Splashtop Partners with OMS3 to iPad-tize Electronics Medical Record and Electronics Health Record System for Thousands of Clinics and Hospitals

Doctors can now remote dictate transcripts, sign documents, annotate 3D X-ray and interactive with patient data from any mobile device securely

SAN JOSE, Calif. — December 11, 2013 — Today, Splashtop announces partnership with OMS3 to deliver My Practice Anywhere solution on iPad, enabling doctors and nurses to remote access their medical practice management software from any mobile device while still adhering to any security and compliance policy. Mobile adoption allows medical practices the benefits of a mobile and paperless office, enables enhanced productivity and delivers greater patient satisfaction.

“Doctors save time and money by dictating patient notes via Siri on iPad,” said Jules Vergara, COO of OMS3, “Splashtop enables the data to be immediately saved directly into the patient’s records, eliminating the time and cost of manual transcription while adhering to all security and compliance policies.”

Splashtop customized its award-winning remote desktop app to deliver:

High performance access to high-resolution X-ray images with annotation capability

Simplicity and ease of use – no training required, instant adoption

Remote dictation – optimized for integration with Apple’s Siri

HIPAA compliance – highly secure access within network for high

“Mobile devices are transforming medical industry, especially how doctors, nurses, and patients interact,” said Mark Lee, CEO and founder of Splashtop, “We are excited to partner with OMS3 to drive innovations around mobilizing existing OMS3 Windows-based solution for thousands of doctors and nurses.”

With partners across many industries, including medical, dental, education and food service, Splashtop customizes and private labels its mobilization platform, as a fast, effective way to mobilize existing Windows applications. Porting and re-developing existing Windows applications to mobile devices is difficult, expensive, and often faced with compatibility and training challenges.

For more information about how Splashtop can help healthcare professionals access patient records, including EMR and EHR systems, please visit: https://www.splashtop.com/healthcare

