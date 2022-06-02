Splashtop Partners with SyncroMSP to Release New Remote Access Integration

Syncro users now have single-click access to the leading remote support tool for MSPs



The integration enables the use of Splashtop’s unattended remote access tools from within Syncro’s RMM platform. Even without an end-user present, Syncro users will be able to initiate fast, reliable, and secure remote connections to any of their managed computers with just a single click.

Splashtop for SyncroFreshworks Key Features

Quickly start a remote control session to any computer within Syncro.

Remotely access and control managed Windows and Mac computers.

Simplify daily tasks with Splashtop features, including drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote reboot, share technician desktop, and more.

Use the Splashtop Business App to access remote computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices.

“Splashtop is the best-value remote access software for MSPs,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “By partnering with Syncro, whose RMM platform is highly rated in the MSP community, we are jointly giving MSPs a high-value offering. Syncro users will be able to easily provide remote support to their devices at an affordable price with Splashtop.”

“Syncro is known for listening to MSPs and then quickly releasing new features based on that feedback. Recently, MSPs who have switched to us from other platforms have been asking for an integration with Splashtop. Working with the team at Splashtop was really easy, and we’re excited to announce this integration. MSPs can now remote into their clients’ devices seamlessly via our Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) solution, and Splashtop’s reliable remote desktop connection.” – Ian Alexander, COO of Syncro

Availability

The Splashtop integration with Syncro is available to Syncro users who subscribe to Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop On-Demand Support (Splashtop SOS+10, or Splashtop SOS Unlimited). The integration can also be evaluated using a free trial of Splashtop Remote Support or SOS. More information, including set-up instructions, can be found at https://www.splashtop.com/integrations/syncro.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions to more than 20 million users. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and the Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices.

Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com