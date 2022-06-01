Splashtop Launches Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) for MSPs and IT Professionals

Simple, fast, and cost-effective Alternative to TeamViewer, LogMeIn Rescue, Cisco WebEx, and Citrix GotoAssist; Free for Non-Commercial Use

San Jose, CA — December 9, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device remote access, support, and collaboration, announces Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS), a solution optimized for MSPs and IT professionals looking for a cost effective, best-in-class remote support solution. Unhappy with the escalating renewal prices and inadequate customer services of existing remote support solution, MSPs and ITs can now migrate to Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS), enjoying the following benefits:

Cost Effective Solution at fraction of cost of alternative: $199 per technician per year

Fast – Splashtop is well known for its high performance with zero lag

Simple Ad-hoc, Attended Support Solution, with zero installation required by users

Seamless Connectivity Across Any Network

Robust security – TLS and 256-bit AES encryption

Built-in File Transfer

Splashtop On-Demand Support is also well integrated with different Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and help desk solutions. Empowering ITs and MSPs to be more effective in servicing their customers.

“Over twenty thousand MSPs and ITs have adopted Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Many have asked for ad-hoc, on-demand remote support capability, and we are excited to deliver SOS now.”

ITs and MSPs are already supporting millions of unattended computers using Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support by pre-installing Splashtop Streamers (agents). Now, Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) empowers ITs and MSPs to easily remote support customers on-demand, without pre-installing any Splashtop Streamer (agent). Now Splashtop offers a complete integrated solution for both unattended and attended remote support services.

Splashtop on-Demand Support is free for non-commercial use.

Learn More and sign up for free trial: https://www.splashtop.com/sos