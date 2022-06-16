Splashtop Launches Next Generation Mirroring360, Industry First Solution Supporting iOS10 Airplay Mirroring and Chromebook WebRTC

Airplay and WebRTC Screen Sharing from iOS10, Chromebook, Android, Windows, and MAC to Any Device Across Networks

San Jose, CA — August 26, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, announces Mirroring360 AirPlay Receiver is the industry first solution to support iOS10 Airplay Mirroring, as well as enhanced Mirroring360 Sender for Chromebook enables screen sharing across Chromebooks and other devices based on WebRTC.

Mirroring360 lets you stream or mirror your music, movies, TV shows, photos, games, and apps from your any device to any device. Once installed, Mirroring360 Receiver turns your Windows, MAC, or Android into an AirPlay receiver. Mirroring360 Sender for Chromebook leverages industry standard WebRTC to enable Chromebook screen sharing across devices and networks.

“Mirroring360 is already enjoyed by millions of people, especially among teachers and business presenters” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “We are excited to be able to deliver iOS10 and enhanced WebRTC support to our users.”

“Using Mirroring60 has been a game changer when it comes to technology instruction, modeling and more in my kindergarten classroom. My colleagues and I use this tool with our iPads every single day, throughout the entire school day. We use it to show case student learning, model applications on the iPads and to see anything and everything we do in regards to using our iPads in the classroom. Thank you, thank you for creating an amazing tool for us to use in the classroom!” Claire Brown, Mayflower Mill Elementary.

“Splashtop has worked beautifully for my school students with vision impairment. They can access their Interactive Whiteboard content through their Splashtop app on their iPad, so they don’t need to use additional assistive technology to view the IWB. I would highly recommend Splashtop as an access tool for students with Vision Impairment,” Alison Stephen, Specialist Teacher Vision, Taree West PS.

How will you use Mirroring360?

Educators – Teachers can walk around classroom with any mobile device and instantly screen share content on their device screen to the front of the classroom’s interactive whiteboard, project, or HDTV. Students can also instantly share their ideas or homework from their devices without moving from their seat. Combining Mirroring360 with Splashtop Classroom, any device screen can be shared to 40 students’ device screen at the same time. Great for your 1:1 or BYOD program!

Instructors and Presenters – Complement existing WebEx, join.me, and GoToMeeting solution, by enabling screen sharing from mobile devices. Easily demonstrate mobile applications and content. Easily record mobile application demo.

Visually Impaired Special Education – Visually impaired student can easily access content from iPad and Chromebook without additional assistive technology. Students can use their preferred format to view class content immediately.

Media Enthusiasts – Share your photos, music, or video with your family on a big HDTV via a media center computer running Mirroring360. Sit back and remote control the media experience with your iOS device.

Gamers – Record, share, and live-stream your mobile games from your computers.

To facilitate enterprise wide or school wide deployment of Mirroring360, Splashtop also offer Mirroring360 Large Deployment Package, including MSI packages, preset configuration options, single key license, Mirroring Assist for cross-network connectivity (including the option to turn off chatty Bonjour broadcast on the networks), as well as other enhanced features and enhanced support.

“Mirroring360 solves many of our problems of connecting an iPad on our school network. We have worked for a very long time trying to get AirPlay to work with no success,” says Rick Meyer, the Technology Facilitator and Instructor at Sidney Public Schools. “Finally there is something that is easy to use and isn’t a burden on our IT staff.”

Mirroring360 is currently on promotion for $14.99 (50% off). Mirroring Assist is free to download from the appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mirroring-assist/id950117741

Mirroring360 Sender for Chromebook is free to download from Chrome Web Store: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/mirroring360-sender-for-c/iaigceaehdihlnolehbapjfbbfpnlngg?utm_source=chrome-ntp-icon

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSP to support computers, mobile, industrial equipments, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 25 million users enjoy Splashtop products today, and manufacturing partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Epson, HP, Infocus, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Promethean, Sharp, Toshiba, and others have bundled Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop carrier partners include AT&T, NTT Docomo, KDDI, and SoftBank, as well as many resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com and www.mirroring360.com. All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

