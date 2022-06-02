Splashtop Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

Splashtop Plans to Integrate its Remote Computer Access and Remote Support Solutions with ServiceNow IT Service Management Solutions

San Jose, California — March 27, 2019 — Splashtop Inc. is pleased to announce their acceptance into the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. Membership in this partner program authorizes Splashtop to refer, receive training, and provide implementation solutions to ServiceNow customers. The program membership also entitles Splashtop access to ServiceNow tools and resources, enabling the company to accelerate IT service automation engagements. Splashtop looks forward to providing ServiceNow’s industry-leading products and implementations to make work better for people.

Splashtop offers secure and affordable remote access and remote support solutions that are ideal for small and medium businesses as well as enterprise helpdesks and support teams.

IT, service desks, and support teams can remotely access users’ Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices to provide attended support using Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS).

MSPs and IT support can use Splashtop Remote Support for anytime remote access as well as monitoring and management of endpoint computers.

Individuals and business professionals can remotely access their computers from another computer or mobile device with Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop business products give IT secure remote support capabilities while also giving employees the flexibility to access their own computers from anywhere.

“We’re excited to be part of the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “By participating in the program, Splashtop will be able deliver integrations that make Splashtop remote support tools easily accessible from within ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions to increase service efficiency for ServiceNow customers.”

To learn more about Splashtop remote support and remote access offerings, visit www.splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.