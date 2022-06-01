Splashtop Introduces Chat Capability in Remote Support Product Suite for MSPs and IT Professionals

Over 30k MSPs and ITs Have Migrated to Splashtop Remote Support Solution from Alternatives

San Jose, CA — March 22, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device remote access, support, and collaboration, announces chat capability is now incorporated into its family of remote support products – Splashtop Business, Splashtop Business for Remote Support, and Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS), optimized for MSPs and IT professionals looking for a cost-effective, best-in-class remote support solution. Unhappy with the escalating renewal prices and inadequate customer service of existing remote support solutions, MSPs and ITs can now migrate to Splashtop, enjoying the following benefits:

Cost-effective solution at a fraction of cost of alternative, offering both user-based and computer-based pricing models

Best-in-class remote access performance with zero lag

Unattended and attended support solution

Seamless connectivity across any network

Robust security – TLS with 256-bit AES encryption

Grouping, logging, and alerting

Easy migration and deployment

File transfer

Remote print

Chat

Splashtop Remote Support products are also well integrated with different Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and help desk solutions, empowering ITs and MSPs to be more effective in servicing their customers.

“Over thirty thousand MSPs and ITs have adopted Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Many have asked for chat capability, and we are excited to deliver on our promise to continually add values to our customers.”

Learn more and sign up for free trial:

Splashtop Business (user-based pricing): https://www.splashtop.com/business

Splashtop Business for Remote Support (computer-based pricing): https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support

Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS): https://www.splashtop.com/sos