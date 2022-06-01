Splashtop Introduces Chat Capability in Remote Support Product Suite for MSPs and IT Professionals
San Jose, CA — March 22, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device remote access, support, and collaboration, announces chat capability is now incorporated into its family of remote support products – Splashtop Business, Splashtop Business for Remote Support, and Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS), optimized for MSPs and IT professionals looking for a cost-effective, best-in-class remote support solution. Unhappy with the escalating renewal prices and inadequate customer service of existing remote support solutions, MSPs and ITs can now migrate to Splashtop, enjoying the following benefits:
Cost-effective solution at a fraction of cost of alternative, offering both user-based and computer-based pricing models
Best-in-class remote access performance with zero lag
Unattended and attended support solution
Seamless connectivity across any network
Robust security – TLS with 256-bit AES encryption
Grouping, logging, and alerting
Easy migration and deployment
File transfer
Remote print
Chat
Splashtop Remote Support products are also well integrated with different Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and help desk solutions, empowering ITs and MSPs to be more effective in servicing their customers.
“Over thirty thousand MSPs and ITs have adopted Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Many have asked for chat capability, and we are excited to deliver on our promise to continually add values to our customers.”
Learn more and sign up for free trial:
Splashtop Business (user-based pricing): https://www.splashtop.com/business
Splashtop Business for Remote Support (computer-based pricing): https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support
Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS): https://www.splashtop.com/sos
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.
This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com
