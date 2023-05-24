Splashtop Highly Commended Finalist at the 2023 IT Europa Channel Awards

IT Europa recognizes Splashtop for an innovative project involving the remote support of immersive digital signage solutions across Europe and North America.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 24, 2023 – Today, Splashtop is celebrating its recent recognition at the IT Europa Channel Awards as a Highly Commended Vendor in the Vertical Application Solution of the Year category for Splashtop’s innovative customer application with Beyond Digital Solutions.

Beyond Digital Solutions is a communications agency that designs immersive digital solutions that influence the way people interact with brands. They use Splashtop Enterprise solution to advance their remote support capabilities for the 7,000 digital screens they manage for clients across Europe, the US and Canada. The resulting improvements to efficiency allowed Beyond Digital Solutions to fix 90% of issues remotely, minimizing disruption and saving an average of 15,000 miles on the road, as well as four tons of CO2 emissions per client.

“Splashtop ticked all our boxes. With one scalable solution, we could remotely control our screens everywhere and support a wide variety of devices for clients and internal staff. All with a non-invasive and secure software that could be activated on-demand,” said Michael Thompson, Digital Architect and Digital Signage Expert

Splashtop’s award winning Remote Access and Remote Support solutions allowed Beyond Digital Solutions to save costs client satisfaction by:

Minimize downtime of their digital signage campaigns. Splashtop enabled their service desk to easily check and support over 200 machines daily, replacing onsite visits with just a few remote clicks.

Gain flexibility and competitiveness. With the ability to choose and manage any software remotely, Beyond Digital could create tailor-made digital campaigns for their clients.

Support clients and employees with a secure, non-invasive remote support tool. Activated on-demand with no local installation or maintenance needed.

Allow IT staff to access and operate on the same machine simultaneously , without being logged off from their sessions, for a more efficient troubleshooting process.

Enable employees to work remotely from their own devices. With timely support and access to high-end workstations and programs, no matter their operating system.

"At Splashtop, we're changing the way businesses support everything from everyday work to IoT applications, and our recent recognition by IT Europa validates our commitment to excellence,” said Alexander Draaijer, General Manager of Splashtop EMEA. “Our remote support capabilities have proven instrumental in driving innovation, as showcased by our groundbreaking project with Beyond Digital Solutions. We are proud to be at the forefront of IoT support, and we're excited to continue delivering game-changing solutions for businesses worldwide."

Splashtop is a leading provider of secure remote access and support solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as well as larger enterprises, across every vertical globally, including Media & Entertainment, Education, Financial Services, Health Services, Transportation and more. Splashtop was recently recognized with the 2023 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, an award based entirely on customer feedback. To learn more, visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

