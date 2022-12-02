Splashtop is on Fire! (On Amazon’s Kindle Fire, That Is)

With Splashtop Remote Desktop, Kindle Fire users can access files, applications and content from PCs and Macs with blazing speed

November 29, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that Splashtop Remote Desktop is available for the Kindle Fire. Splashtop Remote Desktop enhances the capabilities of the Kindle Fire to make it more than an eReader or way to consume content. With Splashtop Remote Desktop, Kindle Fire users can remotely access PCs and Macs with full audio and video from a private network or over the Internet.

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia from a PC or Mac with a Kindle Fire. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Keynote, Excel and Word, are easily accessed with this app. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be viewed remotely.

“Now you can not only curl up with your Kindle Fire to read a good book, but can run whatever software you have on your Mac or PC,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Adding Splashtop to the Kindle Fire simply makes this hot product hotter.”

Splashtop Remote Desktop enhances the Kindle Fire by enabling users to view and edit:

PowerPoint and Keynote with full animations and sound

Microsoft Outlook with folders and archives

Excel and Word applications

A computer’s browser including personal bookmarks, favorite plug-ins, and extensions

Quicken, iPhoto and other computer programs not available on the Amazon App Store

In addition, other advantages to using Splashtop Remote Desktop include the ability to:

Watch Flash videos (Hulu, Yahoo Video, etc.) and DVDs

Access your full iTunes or Windows Media library to watch videos

Listen to music stored on your computer

Play online, PC and Mac games

Support connection over the Internet

Splashtop Remote Desktop can be downloaded $2.99 USD from the Amazon Appstore for Android at http://www.amazon.com/Splashtop-Inc-Remote-Desktop/dp/B004O3YGMC/ref=sr_…

Once downloaded, install the free Splashtop Streamer on any computer with Windows 7, Vista, XP, or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher installed.

Kindle Fire users can easily setup and use Splashtop Remote Desktop with its simple, intuitive interface.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with teams in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

