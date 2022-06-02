Splashtop Demonstrates Remote Support Software Innovations at the 2019 HDI Annual Conference

[Orlando, Florida — April 8, 2019 —] Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, will be demonstrating its latest remote support SaaS software offerings for help desks, IT, support teams, and managed service providers at the HDI Annual Conference 2019, taking place April 9-11 in Orlando, Florida. The HDI Conference & Expo brings together a diverse group of experts, practitioners, thought leaders, and solution providers, all united around a singular focus: to energize and empower service and support pros to make a real difference in their careers and organizations. Splashtop will be at booth # 635 in the exhibition hall.

New On-Demand Support Integration with Popular PSA Solutions

Splashtop will showcase its new Splashtop On-Demand Support (Splashtop SOS) integration with ServiceNow in demonstrations at the Splashtop booth. This new integration allows support professionals using ServiceNow to quickly start an on-demand session with an end user directly from within the ServiceNow console. Features include:

Click to start a quick support session from within a ServiceNow incident

Remotely access Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices

Automatically log details of the remote access session in the ServiceNow incident to support audit requirements

The Splashtop On-Demand Support Integration for ServiceNow is available now from the ServiceNow Store and can be used with a trial or paid version of Splashtop SOS. Contact sales@splashtop.com for information on purchasing SOS for use with ServiceNow. Integration is also available between Splashtop SOS and other professional services automation solutions including Autotask PSA from Datto and Spiceworks Help Desk.

“At last year’s HDI Annual Conference and as a sponsor of the local HDI San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, we’ve heard from HDI members about the importance of integration between their service management solution and their remote access/remote support solution.” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “We’re excited to be back at the HDI Annual Conference this year, delivering on the top requested integration between Splashtop On-Demand Support and ServiceNow.”

Splashtop SOS makes providing remote support simple. Connect to users’ Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices with a simple session code. No need to waste time or money traveling to a user’s physical location, just remote into it and take control the second you’re needed. Diagnose and fix the issue fast and leave your customers happy. It’s also a great value with pricing starting at just $199 per technician per year for unlimited on-demand quick support sessions. A free trial is available at: https://www.splashtop.com/sos.

Easier Computer Monitoring and Management for IT and Support Teams with Splashtop Remote Support Premium

IT and help desk professionals can learn how to be more proactive using the remote monitoring and management capabilities of Splashtop Remote Support Premium. This solution bundles Splashtop’s popular remote computer access technology with management and monitoring features that help quickly identify and research issues so they can be resolved quickly. Remote Support Premium features demonstrated at the Splashtop booth will include:

New! Deploy and manage Bitdefender Antimalware technology on endpoint computers

Configurable Alerts including new alerts for Windows Events

Windows Update Management to keep computers secure and running smoothly

Remote Command to remotely run commands in the background on Windows and Mac computers

View Event Logs and System Inventory in an intuitive way with filtering, sorting and change logs

Learn more about Splashtop Remote Support Premium at https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.

ServiceNow and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.