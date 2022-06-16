Splashtop Adds Alerts, Windows Updates, System Inventory, and Other Management Features to Remote Support Solution for IT Professionals and MSPs

San Jose, California, August 22, 2018. Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, today introduced Splashtop Remote Support Premium. Designed for IT professionals and MSPs who need a solution combining remote control, alerts monitoring, Windows updates, and remote command features, Splashtop Remote Support Premium provides top requested features at a low cost.

“Splashtop Remote Support Premium is the perfect alternative to more expensive solutions with similar functionality,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “For example, you save at least 70% when you choose Splashtop Remote Support Premium over LogMeIn Central Premier.”

All of the features introduced in Remote Support Premium have been designed for the convenience and productivity of IT professionals and MSPs:

Configurable Alerts allow users to set up alerts in customized combinations to monitor computer status, software installation, memory usage, and more

Windows Update Management helps technicians ensure that their computers are up-to-date

Remote Command enables users to execute commands on a remote computer

System Inventory displays system, hardware, and software inventory

Event Logs show the computers’ key events/warnings that technicians can use to troubleshoot issues

Remote Support Premium also includes all of the other notable features found in Splashtop Remote Support Plus (including file transfer, multi monitor support, remote wake, remote reboot, user management, computer grouping, and more). For a detailed list of features, visit https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support/premium.

Pricing and Availability

Splashtop Remote Support Premium is now available to purchase at www.splashtop.com/remote-support. Special promotion prices to celebrate the launch of Remote Support Premium start at $479 per year for 25 computers. Additional tiers are available with yearly costs below $3 per computer per year at higher quantities. Regular list prices start at $749/year. Customers purchasing during the special promotion also lock in their discount for future renewals.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.