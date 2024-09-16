Redefining remote creative workflows: Wacom and Splashtop announce the European launch of Wacom Bridge at IBC 2024
Remote and hybrid work environments are the new normal and a challenge for the creative industry. Wacom, in close collaboration with Splashtop, has developed an innovative solution that radically improves the performance and experience of its professional pen tablets and pen displays on supported remote desktop connections. As part of Wacom's ecosystem approach ensuring seamless integration with leading cloud computing partners, Wacom Bridge is now available for general use with Splashtop’s secure and high-performance remote work solutions in Europe.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Düsseldorf, Germany – 10 September 2024 – Wacom, the global leader in digital pen technology, and Splashtop, the pioneer in high-performance remote access solutions, are proud to announce the European launch of Wacom Bridge, now accessible within Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop Business Access Performance products.
Launched just ahead of IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, this breakthrough solution for remote and hybrid creative workflows addresses the challenges studios and artists face when working remotely with resource-heavy applications on terabytes of sensitive data. With Wacom Bridge professional artists and designers using Splashtop and the latest Wacom Movink, Cintiq, Cintiq Pro, and Intuos Pro devices can now harness the full potential of Wacom's interactive pen display technology and enjoy a secure, seamless digital creative experience across both local and remote systems.
Wacom and Splashtop have been working closely together to deliver an artist-centred experience. Switching between local and remote applications is effortless as Wacom Bridge maintains application-specific settings across both environments, reduces perceived latency by eliminating cursor lag, and supports Windows Ink and Wintab APIs for pen input. With the introduction of Wacom Inkline, an instant, responsive line appears as you draw on remote systems, ensuring a natural, uninterrupted creative flow. The technology effectively overcomes remote desktop limitations, a crucial factor as the creative industry adapts to new, flexible work models.
"Wacom Bridge is the latest iteration of Wacom’s continued partnership with artists,” says Heidi Wang, Senior Vice President of Wacom’s Ink Division and the B2B business in EMEA. “This service aims to anticipate and exceed the needs of professional creatives who want to work together, anywhere, in data-intense workflows. With Splashtop’s advanced remote performance and capabilities, Wacom Bridge delivers a remote workflow that feels the same as collaborating in a traditional studio with local machines."
Splashtop's commitment to delivering a secure and smooth remote experience for Media and Entertainment professionals is fundamental to this collaboration. As Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and Co-founder, shares, “We have always been committed to helping creative professionals leverage digital capabilities to their fullest, from anywhere. Today, that is more important than ever. In partnership with Wacom, we provide a unique, tightly integrated, secure, and high-performing remote experience that artists and creatives have been asking for.”
Splashtop offers industry-leading remote session performance, with frame rates up to 240 frames per second (fps) and optimization with the latest graphics cards from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD –ensuring fluid and responsive remote experiences, even when working with resource-intensive applications. Splashtop enhances productivity and precision with features like effortless file transfers, multi-monitor support, microphone passthrough, and crystal-clear, high-fidelity audio, and 4:4:4 colour mode. For organisations managing teams or freelancers, scheduled access simplifies coordination by allowing remote access only during pre-set times, supporting efficient and secure project management. With single sign-on (SSO) integration, granular access controls, and compliance with global security standards like ISO 27001, GDPR, and SOC-2, Splashtop ensures that sensitive data and creative assets remain secure, making it a trusted choice for professionals handling confidential or high-stakes content.
Experience Splashtop and Wacom Bridge at IBC Wacom and Splashtop join forces for the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), 13-16 September 2024 at RAI Amsterdam. On booth 14B02 (Hall 14) interested visitors can experience Wacom Bridge in a live demo and explore how Splashtop’s remote access solutions can elevate their operations. For more details on IBC 2024, visit www.ibc.org.
Available to Splashtop users at no additional cost
Wacom Bridge is available to all Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop Business Access Performance users in US, Canada, Japan and Europe at no extra charge. For availability in other regions contact your Splashtop or Wacom representative or visit Wacom Bridge. For more information about Splashtop’s remote access solutions, please visit Splashtop.com . To explore Wacom’s range of interactive displays and pens, visit Wacom.com.
About Wacom
Wacom’s vision is to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface solutions. This has made it the world’s leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom’s intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. For further information about the products of Wacom, see www.wacom.com.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is a leader in secure IT solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its remote and on-premises solutions for work, learning, and IT support deliver an experience as fast, simple, and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop’s patented, high-performance technology can achieve 4K HD quality, and up to 240 fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop has advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users and 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.splashtop.com.