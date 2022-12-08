Skip to main content
Terms of Use, Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and More

Privacy Policy - Global

Splashtop Inc. is committed to protecting the privacy of individuals who visit Splashtop websites and who register to use Splashtop products and services globally.

Privacy Policy - EU

Splashtop BV is committed to protecting the privacy of individuals who visit Splashtop BV’s websites and who register to use Splashtop products and services in the EMEA service region (or the EU stack).

Terms of Service - Global

These are the terms and conditions for users of Splashtop products and services in the Global service region (or the Global stack). 

Terms of Service - EU

These are the terms and conditions for users of Splashtop products and services in the EMEA service region (or the EU stack). 

Terms of Sale

Website Terms of Use

These terms govern visitors’ use of Splashtop websites.

Cookie Policy

This Policy provides information about how and when Splashtop uses cookies on its websites.

Subprocessors

