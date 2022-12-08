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Legal

Terms of Use, Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and More

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Privacy Policy

Splashtop Inc. is committed to protecting the privacy of individuals who visit Splashtop websites and who register to use Splashtop products and services globally.

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Terms of Service - Global

These are the terms and conditions for users of Splashtop products and services in the Global service region (or the Global stack). 

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Terms of Service - EU

These are the terms and conditions for users of Splashtop products and services in the EMEA service region (or the EU stack). 

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Terms of Sale

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Website Terms of Use

These terms govern visitors’ use of Splashtop websites.

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Cookie Policy

This Policy provides information about how and when Splashtop uses cookies on its websites.

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Subprocessors

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Responsible Disclosure

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Referral Terms of Service

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Corporate Customer Data Processing Agreement

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Open Source Downloads

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Advisory Program Terms of Service

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Wacom Contest Terms and Conditions

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Commercial Disclosure

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