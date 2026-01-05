Terms of Sale
These Terms of Sale (the “Terms”) govern your purchase of the paid features for the Splashtop software and services (the “Product”) through the Splashtop Online Store (the “Store”). If your purchase was through an authorized reseller or channel partner of Splashtop (collectively, “Authorized Resellers”), please reference the terms of sale or similar terms applicable provided by such Authorized Resellers as the Terms herein may not apply to you.
The Terms set forth your rights and obligations with respect to your purchases, including important limitations and exclusions. Your placement of an order on the Store constitutes your agreement that these Terms apply to the order. Please do not place an order if you do not agree to the Terms.
Payment Methods
Splashtop accepts major credit cards and PayPal payments for your online purchases through the Store. Once your purchase is completed online, you will subsequently receive an email confirmation from Splashtop summarizing your purchase. Splashtop may use a third-party vendor to process your payments and your personal information will be protected in accordance with Splashtop’s Privacy Policy at https://www.splashtop.com/legal/privacy-policy. If you choose to use PayPal as the payment method for your online purchase, you will be redirected from Splashtop’s website to PayPal’s payment site. Once you are on PayPal’s payment site, Splashtop is no longer responsible for protecting any personal and financial information that you provide to PayPal. Your PayPal account and any activities/transactions occurred under PayPal’s payment site are governed by PayPal’s terms and conditions and the information provided to PayPal in relation hereto will be governed by PayPal’s Privacy Policy.
Taxes and Fees
The price of the Product is net of any taxes, duties and fees. You will be responsible for any and all sales and local taxes, duties and fees on your purchases, where applicable. Where applicable, taxes and regulatory fees will be charged on the invoices issued by Splashtop in accordance with local laws and regulations. Splashtop, at its sole discretion, will calculate the amount of taxes due. The taxes and regulatory fees charged can be changed without notice.
Your acceptance of these Terms constitutes your agreement to make timely payment(s) due to Splashtop including, where applicable, any and all state and local taxes, duties, and fees.
Splashtop collects sales tax in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, GA, HI, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WA, WI & WV.
Tax exemptions. If you are exempt from any taxes or fees, you will be responsible for providing Splashtop with all appropriate tax exemption certificates and/or other documentation satisfactory to the applicable taxing authorities to substantiate such exemption status. Splashtop reserves the right to review and validate tax exemption documentation.
Payment of Taxes and Fees. You will pay to Splashtop any applicable taxes and fees. You are solely responsible for paying any and all taxes and fees owing as a result of Splashtop’s provision of the Services to you. If you are required to pay any taxes and fees, you shall pay such amounts with no reduction or offset in amounts payable to Splashtop hereunder and you will pay and bear such additional amount, as shall be necessary to ensure that Splashtop receives the full amount of payment required as if no such reduction or offset were required.
Tax determination. Tax determination is principally based on the location where you have established your business, or for individuals where that individual permanently resides. Splashtop reserves the right to cross reference this location against other available evidence to validate whether your location is accurate. In the event that your location is inaccurate, Splashtop reserves the right to charge you any outstanding taxes and fees.
Splashtop reserves the right to determine pricing for Splashtop Services based on the geographical location of the user or the actual usage of the Services. Pricing may vary according to the location. The location of purchase should match where the user physically resides and where the Services will be primarily used and deployed. Splashtop reserves the right to verify Your location. If it is determined that pricing was incorrectly applied to Your purchase of Splashtop Services, whether in error or as a result of Your conduct, Your pricing for Splashtop Services will be updated accordingly and all amounts that should have been due under standard pricing shall immediately become due and payable within thirty (30) days of notice thereof.
Splashtop may suspend or terminate the Services on your Splashtop account due to any payment delinquency and you agree to reimburse Splashtop for all reasonable costs and expenses incurred in collecting such delinquent amounts.
Chargebacks; Payment Reversals; Term Adjustments. If any payment for the Services is subject to a Payment Reversal, then (a) the subscription period (or portion thereof) associated with such payment will be deemed unpaid and may be treated by Splashtop as an Unpaid Access Period, and (b)
Splashtop may, in its sole discretion, suspend, restrict, or terminate access to the Services associated with the impacted Splashtop Account.
If You subsequently purchase, renew, or reactivate a subscription (including through a different payment method or channel) after a Payment Reversal, You authorize Splashtop to apply some or all of the Unpaid Access Period against the new or renewed subscription, including by reducing the length of the subscription term and/or adjusting the applicable renewal date to account for such prior unpaid access. You acknowledge and agree that any such adjustment is intended to account for prior unpaid access and does not constitute a fee, penalty, or surcharge.
“Payment Reversal” means any reversal of funds for a transaction relating to the Services, including but not limited to a chargeback, payment dispute, reversal, cancellation, or refund that results in Splashtop not receiving or not retaining the applicable payment amount.
“Unpaid Access Period” means any period of access to the Services that corresponds to a Payment Reversal.
Auto-renewal and Billing for a Subscription-based Product
If the Product is offered to you on a subscription basis, your purchase of the Product will enable Splashtop to charge your account automatically for subsequent renewal periods, depending on the subscription period you previously selected, unless and until you cancel the automatic payment feature in your Splashtop account. Subscription fees, including the fees for any subsequent renewal period, are subject to change for each applicable product(s) at Splashtop’s sole discretion.
Prepaid and No Refunds
The Product may be offered to you on a subscription basis or a onetime license basis pertaining to the licensing model associated with each Product. In either case, your purchase of the Product is prepaid, final and nonrefundable. For the subscription-based products, there are no refunds or credits for partially used periods and your cancellation of the Product before the expiration date will not entitle you to any refunds or credits. No refunds or credits will be granted to match any promotional offers or price drop.
Cancellation and Termination
For Splashtop subscriptions paid via my.splashtop.com, You may terminate Your subscription by logging into your Splashtop account at my.splashtop.com, clicking on the “Subscriptions” tab under “Account Info,” and turning off auto-renewal. Your subscription will no longer auto-renew, and Your account will not be charged automatically at the end of Your current subscription period. The Product You have purchased will remain usable until the end of the current subscription period.
For Splashtop subscriptions procured via Splashtop sales personnel (not directly purchased by You at my.splashtop.com), You may cancel Your subscription by providing written notice of Your intent not to renew sent no later than thirty (30) days prior to automatic renewal. Reductions in license quantities or service levels for subscriptions must also be requested in writing at least thirty (30) days prior to renewal. If no timely notice is provided, the existing quantities shall renew unchanged.
Notices
Notices by Splashtop to You may be sent to the email address provided by You during the online registration process or otherwise by any means that Splashtop determines at its sole discretion as likely to come to Your attention. All notices by You to Splashtop regarding these Terms shall be in writing and delivered (i) by email to legal@splashtop.com or another email address designated by Splashtop for legal notices, or (ii) by express carrier or certified mail to the address of Splashtop set forth herein. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any notice of non-renewal or reduction of license quantities shall be delivered by email to sales@splashtop.com. Notices shall be deemed given upon Splashtop’s acknowledgment of receipt if sent by email, or upon confirmed delivery if sent by express carrier or certified mail.
Other Terms and Conditions
Splashtop may change any products or services offered on the Store or the prices for any such products or services, at any time, with or without notice.
Your use of the Product is governed separately by the Terms of Service and/or End User License Agreement at https://www.splashtop.com/legal/terms-of-service, which are usually presented for your acceptance upon your first use of the Product.
Splashtop reserves the right to change the terms and conditions of the Terms of Sale at any time.
Date updated: January 8, 2026