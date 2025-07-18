Disclaimer: Please note that Splashtop SOS has been renamed Splashtop Remote Support. While the information in this article still applies, product names and packaging may have changed. For the most up-to-date details, please visit the Splashtop Remote Support product page.
Splashtop SOS is a remote support software subscription plan available in the Splashtop Remote Support product line. There are two options depending on how many unattended computers your team would like to access. Both include unlimited attended quick support to computers and devices.
Splashtop SOS App to receive assistance from a technician
If a support technician has instructed you to go to sos.splashtop.com, sos.splashtop.eu, or help.splashtop to install the app so they can access your computer or device, use these links to get to the site that they told you to go to.
Splashtop SOS Remote Support Software for IT and Support Teams
If you’re looking for Splashtop SOS remote support software that you can use for attended and unattended remote support, visit our Splashtop Remote Support page to see the SOS plans.
Splashtop SOS product info (now known as Splashtop Remote Support)
Splashtop SOS pricing (Splashtop Remote Support, SOS plans)
Splashtop SOS downloads for those providing support (if you or your company have a Splashtop subscription or trial)
Splashtop SOS free trial (Splashtop Remote Support SOS Plan for quick support and accessing up to 300 unattended computers per user license)
Splashtop SOS Remote Support Software for Individuals
If you’re looking for a tool to remotely assist your family and friends on their computers and devices, then the Splashtop Remote Support SOS plan is a good choice. It enables you to remotely view, access, and control Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. You can also remotely view Android and iOS device screens to see what the end user is doing while you assist them and even remotely control the Android device during an attended support session.
You can start a free trial of Splashtop Remote Support using the link above to get started and then purchase a subscription online. If you’re already using Splashtop Remote Access (formerly Splashtop Business Access) you can add a Splashtop Remote Support SOS plan to your existing plan to get the attended quick support capabilities.
Splashtop SOS Name Change
Starting in February 2025, you will see the name Splashtop Remote Support used more often than Splashtop SOS. When you visit the Splashtop Remote Support page, you will see the SOS plan available.
These plans have the same functionality as before plus some additional new options to easily upgrade to Splashtop Enterprise, to add on remote access licenses for non-technician employees of your company that just need to remotely access their computers, or to add on Autonomous Endpoint Management capabilities with an enhanced computer management dashboard, OS and software patching and more.