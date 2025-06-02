メインコンテンツへスキップ
ITおよびヘルプデスク向けのリモートサポートソリューション – Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop SOS

Splashtop Team
所要時間 2分
更新済み
Splashtop SOS (now Splashtop Remote Support) is a comprehensive remote support solution with endpoint management capabilities, enabling IT teams and helpdesks to deliver fast, multi-platform support globally. Technicians can access any device remotely, providing instant unattended support for managed computers and quick, on-demand support for unmanaged devices like end-user computers and mobile devices.  

The Autonomous Endpoint Management add-on streamlines IT operations by automating routine tasks and ensuring endpoints remain secure, compliant, and up-to-date—all from a unified console. IT teams also have the option to add Remote Access licenses to enable end-users to work from anywhere with secure, high-performance remote sessions to workstations. 

Splashtop Enterprise is an advanced solution with controls to strengthen your security posture, improve manageability and level up your remote support capabilities.  

Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop SOS (now Splashtop Remote Support).

Splashtop Enterprise (technician license)

Splashtop SOS

# of unattended computers per concurrent user license

300 computers

Choose between 10 or 300 computers

Unattended remote support to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers

Attended Splashtop on-demand support (SOS) to computers and mobile devices

Custom brand the SOS app that your customers download

Launch an SOS session from within ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Salesforce, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and more

In-session features like remote reboot and reconnect, session recording, multi-monitor support, chat, remote print, file transfer (including Drag-and-Drop), and more

In-session voice call to end-user during the remote session

Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, background diagnostic actions, proactive alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting, and more

Endpoint Management (Add-on)

Endpoint Management (Add-on)

Enable end-user remote access

Purchase as many named Enterprise Remote Access licenses as you need

Purchase as many remote access licenses as you need

Single sign-on integration enabling authentication through Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin

Manageability and productivity features like granular permissions, group-based access, mic passthrough, USB device redirection, and more

Advanced security features like SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, watermarking and more

Improved service desk workflow, with channels, technician transfer, and user-initiated support request from desktop or web

Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes

Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality and Splashtop Connector

Cost

Priced per concurrent user. Contact us for pricing.

Starting at ¥40,800/year per concurrent user.

Sign up for a free trial of either Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop Enterprise!

