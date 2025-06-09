Remote access allows employees to work from anywhere, on any device. They can leave their work computers at the office and still access all their files, projects, and data from their personal devices, maintaining efficiency without compromising security.
For example, if you have a Mac, and your office also uses Macs, remote access makes it possible to connect the two computers so you can work from your own computer. This is true even if the two computers are different models.
So, how can you remote control a Mac from another Mac? Let’s explore.
Can You Remotely Control a Mac from Another Mac?
Yes, you can remotely control a Mac from another Mac, all it takes is the right software. With a solution like Splashtop, you can remotely access one computer from another, giving you the freedom and flexibility to find your work files and projects no matter where you are. This is true whether you’re trying to connect to or from a Mac, iPhone, PC, Chromebook, Android, or any other device and operating system.
Top Methods to Remotely Access and Control a Mac from Another Device
Several options allow you to remotely control a Mac from another Mac. Each has its pros and cons, so we can explore how they work and what they're best used for:
Using Remote Access Tools
Remote access solutions like Splashtop are powerful, flexible tools for connecting to devices from afar. Using a remote access solution gives you remote control of a Mac from another Mac, phone, tablet, or any other computer, without compromising speed or security.
macOS Built-in Screen Sharing
Mac Screen Sharing is a macOS option that lets users manage files and troubleshoot one Mac from another. This requires a user on each side to connect and accept, so it’s more difficult for individual employees to remotely access their own devices.
Using iCloud
Apple’s iCloud can also be used to share files, emails, and other data stored in the cloud. This allows you to store and access your files across devices connected to the cloud, although it does not give you direct access to the Mac computer.
macOS Remote Management and Remote Login
macOS users can enable the Remote Management feature in their System Preferences, which connects their Macs with other devices on the same network. This is a useful feature, although it does require the connected devices to be on the same Wi-Fi network, so it’s not as useful for remote work or support.
In the end, the superior solution to remotely accessing a Mac from another Mac is Splashtop as it gives you the convenience and security you need while enabling you to control your remote Mac from anywhere.
3 Steps to Remotely Access & Control a Mac from Another Mac Using Splashtop
If you want to access and remotely control one Mac from another, you can do so with Splashtop in a few simple steps:
Download Splashtop on both devices and create an account
Log in to your Splashtop account on the computer you want to connect with and the Mac you want to remote from
Open the Splashtop app on your Mac and select the computer you want to connect to to start the remote session
That’s all it takes — once you’re connected, you can access your Mac remotely, including all your files and projects, complete with high-definition video and audio. Once you’re done, you can disconnect with a tap.
Essential Security Tips for Remotely Accessing a Mac from Another Mac
When you remotely access your Mac, you’ll want to be sure your devices and accounts are as secure as possible. Fortunately, there are some security best practices you can follow to keep everything safe:
Use a Secure Solution: When looking at remote access solutions, you’ll want one with advanced security features and compliance with security standards. Splashtop, for instance, meets a wide range of security standards and features security tools like remote connection notifications, multi-factor authentication, full-session audit logging, and more.
Strong Password Policies: Every account should be protected by a strong password. This means following password best practices, including regular updates, no identifiable information, and lengthy passwords using letters, numbers, and symbols.
Multi-Factor Authentication: Should passwords fail, multi-factor authentication (MFA) keeps accounts safe. Setting up MFA means that users need to confirm their logins through a secondary channel, like receiving a code via email or SMS message, so the system knows it’s them. Choose a remote access tool that offers MFA, like Splashtop.
Encryption: Strong encryption protocols will help keep data safe when it’s being stored or transferred, so bad actors are less likely to get their hands on it. Ensure your remote access tool has strong encryption protocols.
Regularly Review Logs: Should anyone’s account become compromised, you can still catch them by reviewing logs. This will help you spot any suspicious activity, so you can investigate and make sure the accounts are still safe. Secure remote access solutions liek Splashtop offer activity logs.
Explore the Full Range of Mac to Mac-to-Mac remote Access Capabilities
When you remotely connect to a Mac with Splashtop, you’re not just viewing a shared screen. Splashtop gives you a wide range of controls and capabilities for a truly seamless, user-friendly remote experience.
These features include:
Cross-device remote access, so you can connect from a Mac, PC, iPad, Android, Chromebook, and more.
High performance across devices, with minimal lag and high-definition audio and video.
File transfer to seamlessly move important files between devices.
Remote printing so you can use a local printer for files on remote devices.
Secure remote support, as Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop Remote Support enable IT support agents to access devices from anywhere.
Remote stylus, USB device redirection, and microphone passthrough to use your peripheral devices on a remote computer.
Get Started with a Splashtop Free Trial to Remotely Control a Mac From Another Mac
Are you ready to work from anywhere with ease? You can remotely control your Mac from another Mac, PC, or any other device with Splashtop.
Splashtop is secure, reliable, and user-friendly, enabling you to connect to your devices quickly and seamlessly. Once you’re connected, your work is never out of reach, so you can stay efficient and connected while on the go.
Get started using Splashtop today with a free trial: