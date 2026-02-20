Multiple Users Into One Computer – Splashtop
Allow up to three users to remotely access one computer at the same time
For Unattended Access
Up to three separate users (under the same account) will be able to connect to the desired remote computer as they normally would from the Splashtop app. From there, the users will be able to see the screen of the remote computer in real-time and control it as if they were sitting in front of it.
For Attended Access (On-Demand Support)
Up to three users can use the same 9-digit session code to connect to the remote computer.
