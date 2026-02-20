Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Cybersecurity specialist performing user computer management with Splashtop remote access

Multiple Users Into One Computer – Splashtop

Allow up to three users to remotely access one computer at the same time

For Unattended Access

Up to three separate users (under the same account) will be able to connect to the desired remote computer as they normally would from the Splashtop app. From there, the users will be able to see the screen of the remote computer in real-time and control it as if they were sitting in front of it. 

For Attended Access (On-Demand Support)

Up to three users can use the same 9-digit session code to connect to the remote computer. 

Available On

Explore All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Remote Access Pro

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

Learn MoreFree Trial

For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

Learn MoreFree Trial

SRS Premium

Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management

Learn MoreContact Us

For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Learn MoreContact Us

For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Learn More

Resources

Multiple users into one computer support article →

Is someone using the remote computer? →