April 15, 2021 – Online

Splashtop is excited to be sponsoring SMB TechFest again this year!

Splashtop is excited to be sponsoring SMB TechFest again this year! Our team will be showcasing Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS to enable MSPs and IT professionals to support and manage computers with unattended anytime access, set up monitoring and management capabilities and give attended on-demand support access to computers and mobile devices. Stop by our booth in the virtual exhibit hall to watch Italo Nava’s session on remote access for MSPs.

