Splashtop is very excited to be exhibiting at Freshworks Refresh again this year!
Splashtop is very excited to be exhibiting at Freshworks Refresh again this year! Our team is looking forward to showcasing the Splashtop Remote Support and Freshworks integration which enables Freshdesk and Freshservice technicians to launch a remote session from within the ticket. With Splashtop Remote Support, IT professionals can remotely access end-user devices on-demand, troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly.
Splashtop-Freshservice Integration | Splashtop-Freshdesk Integration