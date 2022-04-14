Skip to main content
November 11, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV and Virtual Event

Splashtop is very excited to be exhibiting at Freshworks Refresh again this year!

Splashtop is very excited to be exhibiting at Freshworks Refresh again this year! Our team is looking forward to showcasing the Splashtop SOS and Freshworks integration which enables Freshdesk and Freshservice technicians to launch a remote session from within the ticket. With Splashtop SOS, IT professionals can remotely access end-user devices on-demand, troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly.

