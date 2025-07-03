N-Able Take Control Alternative – Splashtop
Splashtop Remote Support is the best alternative to N-able Take Control
Get a Fast and Secure Remote Support Tool that Costs Less with Splashtop
If you’re an MSP looking for the best solution to be able to provide attended remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device, then Splashtop is a superior alternative to N-able Take Control because:
Splashtop costs less than N-able Take Control, potentially saving you hundreds or thousands of dollars per year.
Each Splashtop Remote Support package lets you remotely access any Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android device for attended support. Only the Take Control Plus packages give you access to iOS and Android.
Splashtop Remote Support comes with the top features used by support technicians, such as file transfer, session recording, and more.
Splashtop keeps your data and information safe with a highly secure infrastructure, remote session protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, and several security features. Read more about how Splashtop is investing heavily in remote access security.
Splashtop Offers the Best Value with More Features
Vs. N-able Take Control Plans
Splashtop Remote Support with 10 unattended computers
$22/month per concurrent user (billed annually)
Attended access to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android to provide remote support
N-able Take Control
$25.50/month per concurrent user (billed annually)
Can only connect to Windows & Mac. Can’t support iOS and Android devices
Splashtop Remote Support with 300 unattended computers
$34/month per concurrent user (billed annually)
Attended access to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android to provide remote support
Just $399 per concurrent user/year
N-able Take Control Plus
$48/month per concurrent user (billed annually)
Attended access to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android to provide remote support
$578 per concurrent user/year
Why MSPs Should Choose Splashtop
Splashtop Remote Support is the perfect remote support solution for MSPs who want to remotely support devices not managed in their RMM account. With Splashtop, you can remotely access any of your customers’ devices the moment they need help. No prior setup needed. Simply connect with a session code, take control of their device, and fix the issue quickly.
All Splashtop Remote Support Packages Include:
- Access with session code
- High performance
- Two users into one computer
- Share my desktop
- Support iOS and Android devices
- Robust security
- File transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
- Remote reboot and reconnect
- Session recording
- Custom branding
- Multi monitor support
- Chat
- User management
- PSA ticketing and ITSM integration